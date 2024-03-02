Out of these cover songs - Which 5 are the best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah

    Votes: 6 33.3%

  • Natalie Imbruglia - Torn

    Votes: 4 22.2%

  • The Clash - I Fought the Law

    Votes: 3 16.7%

  • UB40 - Red Red Wine

    Votes: 6 33.3%

  • The Kingsmen - Louie Louie

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Johnny Cash - Hurt

    Votes: 16 88.9%

  • No Doubt - It's My Life

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • Bjork - It's So Quiet

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

    Votes: 5 27.8%

  • Oasis - Cum on Feel the Noize

    Votes: 1 5.6%

  • Toni Basil - Mickey

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Janis Joplin - Piece of My Heart

    Votes: 7 38.9%

  • Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe

    Votes: 11 61.1%

  • The Rolling Stones - Time is On My Side

    Votes: 6 33.3%

  • The Animals - House of the Rising Sun

    Votes: 11 61.1%

  • Sheryl Crow - The First Cut is the Deepest

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee

    Votes: 6 33.3%

  • Patsy Cline - Crazy

    Votes: 3 16.7%

  • Elvis Presley - Hound Dog

    Votes: 1 5.6%

  • Amy Winehouse - Valerie

    Votes: 2 11.1%
  • Total voters
    18
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals


Last of the Quarter-Finals, onto the Semi-Finals next.




My choices:

Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
UB40 - Red Red Wine
Johnny Cash - Hurt
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun





Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah


Natalie Imbruglia - Torn


The Clash - I Fought the Law


UB40 - Red Red Wine


The Kingsmen - Louie Louie
 
Johnny Cash - Hurt

No Doubt - It's My Life

Bjork - It's So Quiet

Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Oasis - Cum on Feel the Noize
 
Toni Basil - Mickey

Janis Joplin - Piece of My Heart

Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe

The Rolling Stones - Time is On My Side

The Animals - House of the Rising Sun
 
Sheryl Crow - The First Cut is the Deepest

Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee

Patsy Cline - Crazy

Elvis Presley - Hound Dog

Amy Winehouse - Valerie
 
Please vote.

Please vote.

UB40 - Red Red Wine / /Johnny Cash - Hurt / Janis Joplin - Piece of My Heart / The Animals - House of the Rising Sun / Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee


f04fefb9-9872-4f25-96b0-f51ddfe20277_text.gif
 
Hurt
Red Red Wine
House of the rising sun
Time is on my side
Hallelujah
 
Hallelujah
Torn
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Red Red Wine
Cum on Feel the Noize
 
Several artists have done good versions of Hallelujah. I actually prefer the kd Lang and Bon Jovi versions to Jeff Buckley. It's one of the best songs ever written and Buckley does a good job but I prefer Leonard Cohen's original as well. Bono did a pretty strange iteration of the song that was kind of interesting.
 
"Hurt" isn't even Johnny Cash's best cover.

His cover of Beck's "Rowboat" is better, IMO.

Tom Petty's cover of Beck's "Asshole" is also really good.
 
