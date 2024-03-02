Out of these cover songs - Which 5 are the best? (Third Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Soft Cell - Tainted Love

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Manfred Mann - Blinded by the Light

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • The Black Crowes - Hard to Handle

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Monkees - I'm a Believer

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Guns N' Roses - Knocking On Heavens Door

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • The Beatles - Twist and Shout

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Blondie - The Tide is High

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Stevie Wonder - For Once in My Life

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Santana - Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Israel Kamakawiwoʻole - Somewhere Over the Rainbow

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Ray Charles - Georgia On My Mind

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Joan Jett - I Love Rock and Roll

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Led Zeppelin - Dazed and Confused

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Disturbed - The Sound of Silence

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Cyndi Lauper - When You Were Mine

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Brian Setzer Orchestra - Jump Jive an Wail

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bananarama - Venus

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • Tiffany - I Think We're Alone Now

    Votes: 2 25.0%
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals


My choices:

The Beatles - Twist and Shout
Blondie - The Tide is High
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole - Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
Tiffany - I Think We're Alone Now




Soft Cell - Tainted Love


Manfred Mann - Blinded by the Light


The Black Crowes - Hard to Handle


The Monkees - I'm a Believer


Guns N' Roses - Knocking On Heavens Door
 
The Beatles - Twist and Shout

Blondie - The Tide is High

Stevie Wonder - For Once in My Life

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Santana - Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen
 
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole - Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You

Ray Charles - Georgia On My Mind

Joan Jett - I Love Rock and Roll

Led Zeppelin - Dazed and Confused
 
Disturbed - The Sound of Silence

Cyndi Lauper - When You Were Mine

Brian Setzer Orchestra - Jump Jive an Wail

Bananarama - Venus

Tiffany - I Think We're Alone Now
 
Noticing a suspicious lack of Johnny Cash so far.
 
