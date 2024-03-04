Out of these cover songs - Which 3 are the best? (Finals O/T)

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,178
- Reaction score
- 40,313
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Down to 8 songs and 3 choices.
Should be only 2 more rounds after this.
My choices:
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
Johnny Cash - Hurt
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
The Animals - House of the Rising Sun
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Down to 8 songs and 3 choices.
Should be only 2 more rounds after this.
My choices:
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
Johnny Cash - Hurt
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
The Animals - House of the Rising Sun
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World