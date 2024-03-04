Out of these cover songs - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)

MXZT
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Since it's pretty stacked, there are still 4 choices.
My choices:
Johnny Cash - Hurt
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole - Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
Johnny Cash - Hurt
The Animals - House of the Rising Sun
Guns N' Roses - Knocking On Heavens Door
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You
Jimi Hendrix - Hey Joe
