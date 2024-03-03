Out of these cover songs - Which 4 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Aretha Franklin - Respect

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends

    Votes: 5 45.5%

  • Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody

    Votes: 6 54.5%

  • Van Halen - You Really Got Me

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Marvin Gaye - I Heard it Through the Grapevine

    Votes: 3 27.3%

  • Marilyn Manson - Sweet Dreams

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U

    Votes: 5 45.5%

  • Run DMC - Walk this Way

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Lenny Kravitz - American Woman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rage Against the Machine - Renegades of Funk

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Los Lomas - La Bamba

    Votes: 3 27.3%
  • Total voters
    11
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals

Just let you know, the group is called Los Lobos, not Los Lomas. My mistake.

My choices:

Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower
Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
Los Lobos - La Bamba




Aretha Franklin - Respect

Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World

Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends

Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song

Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
 
Last edited:
Van Halen - You Really Got Me

Marvin Gaye - I Heard it Through the Grapevine

Marilyn Manson - Sweet Dreams

Jimi Hendrix - All Along the Watchtower

Sinead O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U
 
Run DMC - Walk this Way

Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff

Lenny Kravitz - American Woman

Rage Against the Machine - Renegades of Funk

Los Lomas - La Bamba
 
Is it supposed to be Los Lobos who covered La Bamba, or is Los Lomas another group who covered it?
 
