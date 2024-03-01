Out of these cover songs - Which 5 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

MXZT
First Quarter-Finals
(Please don't vote for Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams. I totally misread what I saw online. It's not a cover song by Eurythmics. It's their song. My bad sorry guys.)
I wish I can edit to Marilyn Manson - Sweet Dreams. It won't let me.
My choices:
U2 - Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
Urge Overkill - Girl You'll Be a Woman Soon
Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover
Rod Stewart - Downtown Train
Charles Bradley - Changes
The White Stripes - Jolene
Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends
Aretha Franklin - Respect
Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song
