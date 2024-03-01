Out of these cover songs - Which 5 are the best? (Second Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Charles Bradley - Changes

    Votes: 1 2.6%

  • The White Stripes - Jolene

    Votes: 4 10.5%

  • Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends

    Votes: 14 36.8%

  • Aretha Franklin - Respect

    Votes: 25 65.8%

  • Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song

    Votes: 11 28.9%

  • Van Halen - You Really Got Me

    Votes: 17 44.7%

  • Heart - Stairway to Heaven

    Votes: 4 10.5%

  • Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World

    Votes: 14 36.8%

  • Prince - Creep

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chris Cornell - Billie Jean

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Marvin Gaye - I Heard it Through the Grapevine

    Votes: 13 34.2%

  • Metallica - Turn the Page

    Votes: 5 13.2%

  • Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal

    Votes: 9 23.7%

  • Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams

    Votes: 15 39.5%

  • U2 - Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)

    Votes: 1 2.6%

  • Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody

    Votes: 15 39.5%

  • Urge Overkill - Girl You'll Be a Woman Soon

    Votes: 5 13.2%

  • Stevie Ray Vaughan - Voodoo Child

    Votes: 9 23.7%

  • Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover

    Votes: 3 7.9%

  • Rod Stewart - Downtown Train

    Votes: 3 7.9%
  • Total voters
    38
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,070
Reaction score
40,118
First Quarter-Finals

(Please don't vote for Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams. I totally misread what I saw online. It's not a cover song by Eurythmics. It's their song. My bad sorry guys.)


I wish I can edit to Marilyn Manson - Sweet Dreams. It won't let me.


My choices:

U2 - Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody
Urge Overkill - Girl You'll Be a Woman Soon
Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover
Rod Stewart - Downtown Train



Charles Bradley - Changes

The White Stripes - Jolene

Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends

Aretha Franklin - Respect

Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song
 
Last edited:
Van Halen - You Really Got Me

Heart - Stairway to Heaven

Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World

Prince - Creep

Chris Cornell - Billie Jean
 
Marvin Gaye - I Heard it Through the Grapevine

Metallica - Turn the Page

Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams
U2 - Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
 
Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody

Urge Overkill - Girl You'll Be a Woman Soon

Stevie Ray Vaughan - Voodoo Child

Joan Jett - Crimson and Clover

Rod Stewart - Downtown Train
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.

@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @Chesten_Hesten @dc007
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @cowboyjunkie @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben
@The MARTIAN @Mesos @Swiftie @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @tank666 @jerzey devil
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @AlphaBetaShark @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Krixes @90 50
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @burningspear @fingercuffs
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @Mr. Shickadance @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@Jballer @The J0ker @Shogun515 @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @HeffDoesWant @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex
@mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @jojoRed @Thrawn33 @MDoza
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @FadeLess @TardStrong @MichiganMMA1978
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@Sunnyvale TP @Beau Wring @Blue_Ribbon @UncleJosh @Lovestorm @HARRISON_3
 
It's news to me if the Eurythmics didn't write Sweet Dreams. Did you mean Marilyn Manson?
 
BisexualMMA said:
It's news to me if the Eurythmics didn't write Sweet Dreams. Did you mean Marilyn Manson?
Click to expand...

Goon Dog said:
Queen of Soul all day long. And @BisexualMMA is right. Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart wrote Sweet Dreams.
Click to expand...

Sorry yeah you're right it was my bad. I misread what I saw online. I thought this guy was the original, but it's a completely different song.

Again my error, shit. Don't vote for it.

Sweet Dreams.png
 
Joe Cocker, Aretha are the two best imo. SRV did the best Hendrix out of anyone. Rod Stewart has my top 3 favorite voice of all time.
 
Absolutely murderers' row this round!
 
MXZT said:
It's a mistake, I thought it was Don Gibson country singer named the same song. But it's a different song. My bad.
Click to expand...
If you change Eurythmics to Marilyn Manson you can keep the song in this round.
 
TheTickG said:
If you change Eurythmics to Marilyn Manson you can keep the song in this round.
Click to expand...

That's true, but I can't change the name. It won't let me, unfortunately. : - (
 
Maybe some:
Chris Stapleton - Tennessee Whiskey, or Nothing Else Matters

Tool - No quarter

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares to U

Pantera - Planet Caravan

Social distortion - Ring of Fire

I know I have a million more
 
Aretha Franklin - I think this is a contender for number 1.
Marvin Gaye - as is this, beautiful song.
Nirvana - as is this! I think they absolutely nailed this one.
Righteous Brothers - a 16 year old me has a very fond memory of pulling some stunner way out of my league when this tune was on.
Rod Stewart - classic voice.
 
Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends / Aretha Franklin - Respect / Van Halen - You Really Got Me / Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World /
Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal

tumblr_oairuxnsBy1voozpko1_500.gif


Amazing!!!
 
Fuck The Fugees. I was in a record shop when Wyclef walked in once and said something we didn't quite hear but it was along the lines of 'too many white boys in here' then the bitch hid behind his security when called out on it. I thought they were shit anyway. Their cover of no woman no cry isn't half bad tho tbf.
 
Kryptt said:
Joe Cocker - With a Little Help of My Friends / Aretha Franklin - Respect / Van Halen - You Really Got Me / Nirvana - The Man Who Sold the World /
Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal

tumblr_oairuxnsBy1voozpko1_500.gif


Amazing!!!
Click to expand...
I was also tempted by Alien Ant Farm and Joe Cocker, tough round again. Solid choices my friend.

I'm going to put man who sold the world on now :)

Have a good weekend mate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these cover songs - Which 5 are the best? (First Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
39
Views
410
blaseblase
blaseblase
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Sixth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
18
Views
648
Hollywood Jack
Hollywood Jack
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Fifth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
18
Views
593
Kingz
Kingz
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
28
Views
977
TheNinja
TheNinja
MXZT
  • Poll
Out of these albums - Which are the 5 best? (Second Quarter-Finals)
2
Replies
21
Views
865
MXZT
MXZT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,804
Messages
55,168,116
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top