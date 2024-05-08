RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Santioned Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Discussion 5/11 11PM ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

eWU3DVR.jpeg


Lomachenko vs. Kambosos
Saturday 05.11.2024 at 11:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Preliminary Card: ESPN+
Promotion: Top Rank
Ownership: Top Rank, Inc.
Co-Promoter: DiBella Entertainment, DUCO Events
Venue: RAC Arena
Location: Perth, Western Australia
Enclosure: Ring
Boxing Bouts: 6

Two world title fights featuring Australian challengers have been added to the super card headlined by the vacant IBF lightweight world title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. on Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Pedro Guevara will fight for the vacant WBC Interim junior bantamweight world title against former world champion Andrew Moloney.

And, in a bantamweight world title tilt, WBA champion Nina Hughes looks to turn back the challenge of one-time world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson.

Main Card – ESPN / ESPN+ – 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.
Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara
Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson
Joe Goodall vs. Faiga Opelu
Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks
Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio

13901.png


1969.png
 
They said it best a few days ago. Kambosos is making a lot for winning one fight. unless Loma gets injured this will be easy as heck.
 
