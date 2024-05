Saturday 05.11.2024 at 11:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPNPreliminary Card: ESPN+Promotion: Top Rank Ownership: Top Rank, Inc.Co-Promoter: DiBella Entertainment, DUCO EventsVenue: RAC ArenaLocation: Perth, Western Australia Enclosure: RingBoxing Bouts: 6Two world title fights featuring Australian challengers have been added to the super card headlined by the vacant IBF lightweight world title showdown betweenandon Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.will fight for the vacant WBC Interim junior bantamweight world title against former world championAnd, in a bantamweight world title tilt, WBA championlooks to turn back the challenge of one-time world championVasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro GuevaraNina Hughes vs. Cherneka JohnsonJoe Goodall vs. Faiga OpeluImam Khataev vs. Ricards BolotniksLucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio