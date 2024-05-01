RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Canelo vs Munguia Discussion 5/4 8PM ET Cinco de Mayo (DAZN / Prime Video PPV)

Lfdp9oV.jpeg




Saturday 05.04.2024 at 08:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Promotion: Canelo Promotions
Co-Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions, TGB Promotions, Zanfer Boxing, Clase y Talento
Venue: T Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Ring
Boxing Bouts: 11

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to action on May 4 with an exciting clash against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia.

But before the pair go head-to-head in Las Vegas, there are three exciting fights set to take place on the undercard.

In the co-main event, Mario Barrios will make the first defence of his WBC interim welterweight title when he takes on Fabian Maidana, the younger brother of boxing legend Marcos Maidana.

WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa is also set to feature in what will be his first contest since beating Mark Magsayo in a 2023 Fight of the Year contender. This fight on May 4 will be Figueroa's first interim title defence and he will be facing former super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno.

Another name which is set to make an appearance on the Las Vegas card is Eimantas Stanionis who will be making a defence of his WBA "regular" welterweight title.


Main Card – PPV (DAZN) / PPV (Prime Video) – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia
Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana
Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre

Preliminary Card – Prime Video / YouTube – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz
William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill
Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez
Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Jose Angulo
Damien Vazquez vs. David Picasso
Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges
Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan​
 



Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz
Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

2 free Amazon Prime fights …
 
