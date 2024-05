Saturday 05.04.2024 at 08:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: Pay Per ViewPromotion: Canelo Promotions Co-Promoter: Golden Boy Promotions, TGB Promotions, Zanfer Boxing, Clase y TalentoVenue: T Mobile ArenaLocation: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Enclosure: RingBoxing Bouts: 11Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to action on May 4 with an exciting clash against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia.But before the pair go head-to-head in Las Vegas, there are three exciting fights set to take place on the undercard.In the co-main event, Mario Barrios will make the first defence of his WBC interim welterweight title when he takes on Fabian Maidana, the younger brother of boxing legend Marcos Maidana.WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa is also set to feature in what will be his first contest since beating Mark Magsayo in a 2023 Fight of the Year contender. This fight on May 4 will be Figueroa's first interim title defence and he will be facing former super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno.Another name which is set to make an appearance on the Las Vegas card is Eimantas Stanionis who will be making a defence of his WBA "regular" welterweight title.Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime MunguiaMario Barrios vs. Fabian MaidanaBrandon Figueroa vs. Jessie MagdalenoEimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel MaestreVito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald CruzWilliam Scull vs. Sean HemphillJesus Ramos vs. Johan GonzalezGabriel Valenzuela vs. Jose AnguloDamien Vazquez vs. David PicassoJabin Chollet vs. Julian BridgesAdrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan​