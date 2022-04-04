



This was a never Trumper guy, just like the Koch Brothers. They want the republicans to be controlled opposition to the corporate democrats and to have the controlled opposition push for tax breaks when needed, but generally want big corporate democrats in power. quick side tangent, but it is not really the democrats, it is the establishment. Need proof? Republican mega donor who is known for investing in companies to make changes to them, he invests in Twitter to help remove Dorsey and installs the new CEO of twitter, who is a far left nut job who wants more censorship

I know there was a thread about Jack voicing regrets about certain things, but hindsight is 20/20. Musk had also been talking a lot about twitter, possibly creating an alternative. I guess this might address that.i find this very interesting, and I had posted about this before. That a major republican donor had bought the biggest stake which helped push jack dorsey out. And this republican donor pushed to have a a far left libtard who wants even more censorship as the head of twitterI cannot direct quote it since thread is closed, but here it ismusk has been talking about how their censorship is bad and needs to be an open platform, etc. so this will be interestingedit: just some of his tweets from the last week or so hinting at this