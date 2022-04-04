Social Musk becomes largest shareholder of twitter

I know there was a thread about Jack voicing regrets about certain things, but hindsight is 20/20. Musk had also been talking a lot about twitter, possibly creating an alternative. I guess this might address that.



i find this very interesting, and I had posted about this before. That a major republican donor had bought the biggest stake which helped push jack dorsey out. And this republican donor pushed to have a a far left libtard who wants even more censorship as the head of twitter

I cannot direct quote it since thread is closed, but here it is

quick side tangent, but it is not really the democrats, it is the establishment. Need proof? Republican mega donor who is known for investing in companies to make changes to them, he invests in Twitter to help remove Dorsey and installs the new CEO of twitter, who is a far left nut job who wants more censorship

https://www.theguardian.com/technol...singer-elliott-management-twitter-jack-dorsey

This was a never Trumper guy, just like the Koch Brothers. They want the republicans to be controlled opposition to the corporate democrats and to have the controlled opposition push for tax breaks when needed, but generally want big corporate democrats in power.
musk has been talking about how their censorship is bad and needs to be an open platform, etc. so this will be interesting

edit: just some of his tweets from the last week or so hinting at this



 
So i guess they won't ban him even if he keeps making based statements?
 
brackis1 said:
Bend over and spread those cheeks like a good little servant. Daddy Elon will be proud of you. Expect a "#1 Oligarch Fan" medallion in the mail anyday now.
Being so wrong about Tesla stock has left you riddled with Elon Derangement Syndrome. I honestly haven't seen someone so bitter about their failures.
 
Meet New boss.

8ywd3kwl15q1t6d5_1638378506.jpeg




Same as old boss, (just different haircut)
 
Scheme said:
Being so wrong about Tesla stock has left you riddled with Elon Derangement Syndrome. I honestly haven't seen someone so bitter about their failures.
Another financially illiterate sped thinking that's anywhere near the case.

Are you such a poor broke little man that you haven't realized how much money Elon has made committing securities fraud using Twitter posts?
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
Meet New boss.

8ywd3kwl15q1t6d5_1638378506.jpeg




Same as old boss, (just different haircut)
Nah man; the super rich guy promoting bitcoin who seeks world control and convinces people they can run multiple enormous companies singlehandedly is actually a great and unique guy!

Oh sorry I meant the other one <45>
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
Meet New boss.

8ywd3kwl15q1t6d5_1638378506.jpeg




Same as old boss, (just different haircut)
Not even close. First look at how narrow Jack's head is and he uses the beta beard tactic which is growing a disgusting bird nest beard to cover up a weak jaw line, beta chin.

Compare that to Elon Musk super Alpha jaw line. Elon's jaw alone lives rent free in @brackis1 head. Plus his god-tier hair plugs, which the average mortal would not be able to handle. Similar to Thor in avengers where he tells Rocket that wielding storm breaker will drive him to madness or something.

foUrqiEw_400x400.jpg
 
Fluffernutter said:
How my sway does 9% get you?
Not sure, but I just checked and the guy I mentioned in the OP, Paul Singer's investment firm had purchased only $1 billion, and twitter's stock value was about the same price when market opened today, so Musk must have more stake. Interesting that it is up over $8 bucks/20% today since this news hit

This mentions the billion from Singer's group. Mentions something about another $2 billion deal with some other firm, but not sure.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/02/gop...tter-board-but-cant-speak-about-policies.html
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Not even close. First look at how narrow Jack's head is and he uses the beta beard tactic which is growing a disgusting bird nest beard to cover up a weak jaw line, beta chin.

Compare that to Elon Musk super Alpha jaw line. Elon's jaw alone lives rent free in @brackis1 head. Plus his god-tier hair plugs, which the average mortal would not be able to handle. Similar to Thor in avengers where he tells Rocket that wielding storm break will drive him to madness or something.

foUrqiEw_400x400.jpg
Give him time.

He was Anti China, before they offered to make his cars for him at a better deal.
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
Give him time.

He was Anti China, before they offered to make his cars for him at a better deal.
I'm actually shocked you're agreeing with me here.

Musk is the ultimate snake. Dude was sucking Putin's dong last year as he developed deals with Rusal for aluminum, then pretended like he was for Ukraine by giving them a truck full of free satellite dishes lol
 
Elon Musk is not the voice of conservatives because I don't think that he's a true conservative. But he may be a free speech guy and could be some sort of a hero for conservatives who are being cancelled and censored by Leftist NWO big tech.
 
brackis1 said:
Bend over and spread those cheeks like a good little servant. Daddy Elon will be proud of you. Expect a "#1 Oligarch Fan" medallion in the mail anyday now.
Hahahaha... You're such a whiny bitch.

But very entertaining. I knew you'd be trigger withing seconds of this being posted

Please carry on... It's amazingly entertaining to read
 
Scerpi said:
Hahahaha... You're such a whiny bitch.

But very entertaining. I knew you'd be trigger withing seconds of this being posted
So is Elon Musk a whiny bitch or nah?
Dude has you loving him apparently while he literally cries online all day and then tries to buy public opinion.

Dude literally hires convincted ponzi scheme private investigators to go after people who make factually accurate criticisms of him and is trying to take over a social media site.

Keep taking hot loads from your master.
 
brackis1 said:
So is Elon Musk a whiny bitch or nah?
Dude has you loving him apparently while he literally cries online all day and then tries to buy public opinion.

Dude literally hires convincted ponzi scheme private investigators to go after people who make factually accurate criticisms of him and is trying to take over a social media site.
serie2.gif


It's impossible for you to control yourself isn't it... lol
 
Papi Chulo said:
Elon Musk is not the voice of conservatives because I don't think that he's a true conservative. But he may be a free speech guy and could be some sort of a hero for conservatives who are being cancelled and censored by Leftist NWO big tech.
This is my opinion of him pretty much and I am not much of a fan outside of his wanting to protect free speech and has used his influence to speak out against the radical left and even around the election was trolling about how Zuckerberg used his influence prior to, during, and after the election from donating hundreds of millions to left-wing election groups and also censorship about Hunter Biden, election irregularities, etc.


But he definitely is not a conservative. This is the an enemy of my enemy is my ally type situation. We have to deal with the radical left and the uniparty trying to censor the people. Once that battle is won, then we can can address otherthings like potential transhumanism and other disconcerting topics. Or relying on Chinese labor, etc
 
