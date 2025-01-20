  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Merab is inevitable

First off I've never seen a fighter spam takedowns or bring an unending pace like that. Ever since his dubious loss to Ricky Simon he's been on a trail of destruction. And thank God Aljo wasn't in the way

He just seems untouchable and childish, don't know how else I could put it. I don't see a route to him losing. I've heard of him to go up and face Ilir which could be too much but I don't know what else. He really foiled half the Nurmagomedov plan

And who the else can deal with this MFer at 135? That's what I really want to know. The Umar fight was close but I don't think a re is warranted, even soon. Names I can think of are Sean O'Malley or Song Yadong which both seem asinine. Guess I'm not versed enough on 135 talent

It could be a long time for this fool if he keeps defending 135. I swear when he's smiling and creepy he's unbreakable and nobody can keep defending his takedowns or mixed in strikes. He's not dangerous or heavy hitting but he doesn't seem beatable
 
Sooooo, what's inevitable? I feel like I missed something from your OP that should have lined up with your thread title.

Him moving to 145? Him retiring without losing?

Did you mean unbeatable or invincible?
 
If he wasn’t willing to fight Aljo, he definitely will not fight his countryman Ilia so forget about FW unless Ilia moves up to lightweight, which is possible.

Damn, can you imagine Ilia knocking out Makechev? Georgia will have single-handedly dismantled fathers plan.
 
Ilia and him are friends, they won't fight.

The only thing that might beat Merab is age, the guy is already 34 and in a smaller division but who knows when will that happen, the guy is a mutant.
 
Everyone is beatable, it's just how likely is it?

Umar had the tools to beat Merab, he just didn't have the heart, the conditioning, and intensity to last 5 rounds.

A rematch would be interesting, only because Umar now has felt Merab, and knows what he's up against.

Anyone who faces Merab is going to have to cardio-condition @ a level they have never experienced before.

If you look at some of Umar's training tapes, his camp let him rest. There's literally footage of Umar on his knees, panting, recovering from whatever it is that he did. HE CAN'T DO THAT with Merab.

You don't get a moment's rest, you have to fight every second of every round.

The thing is, the kind of stamina Merab has is GENETIC.

Like punching power, sure, training can improve anyone's technique to "hit harder" than they did without the technique — but true one-punch KO power is simply GENETIC.

And so it is with the kind of freakish stamina Merab has. Sure, you can train to "improve your stamina"; but it will be nigh impossible to develop that kind of stamina, which Merab possesses.

That said, Merab has shown that he can be hurt with punches, and Umar hurt him early. Hell, Cejudo hurt Merab early.

It's going to take a big puncher, who can get OUT of a clinch, and who has some combination of natural + highly-trained stamina to beat Merab.

Guys like Petr Yan, who like to "wait," will never beat a guy like Merab.

A fighter can't "wait"; he is going to have to BE FIRST, hit hard, be able to spin and get out clinches, and be able to keep that up as long as he needs to.

Anyone who wilts after the 3rd round ≠ candidate to beat Merab, unless they can catch him with a serious punch coming in.

Merab is like Khabib, in his relentless pressure, probably eved more than Khabib in stamina, but not as much of a threat to finish you.
 
O Malley had him hurt in the 5th to the body. Other than that some fighters managed to put him in bad shape early in the fight (like Morales) but they could not finish the job.

Umar lost a 48-47 fight. I think he could have won if he paced himself better. Kind of threw a lot of heat early in the fight.

Thing with Merab is you either finish him early or manage to steal the first 3 rounds because no way in hell you can count on winning the 4th and 5th.
 
Age: 34
Style: dependent on extremely high cardio output for all 5 rounds.
Finishing ability: pretty much none
Defense: more offense
 
The only way I see him losing right now if someone catches him with a good shot but that's got a damn low percentage of actually happening.

Bantamweights are gonna have to wait until he ages.
 
Oh so you expected that I just watched some shit movie and know some dumb line used in it

Nevermind, you're even dumber than i originally thought from your OP. Bye forever now, dummy
 
Wins a 48-47 by cardio at the end of his prime.
-> Dumb kids think he is unbeatable.

Umar probably beats him in a rematch and I really dislike all those russian kids fanboying him.
 
