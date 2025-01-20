Merab is inevitable

CroCopsLHK said: First off I've never seen a fighter spam takedowns or bring an unending pace like that. Ever since his dubious loss to Ricky Simon he's been on a trail of destruction. And thank God Aljo wasn't in the way



He just seems untouchable and childish, don't know how else I could put it. I don't see a route to him losing. I've heard of him to go up and face Ilir which could be too much but I don't know what else. He really foiled half the Nurmagomedov plan



And who the else can deal with this MFer at 135? That's what I really want to know. The Umar fight was close but I don't think a re is warranted, even soon. Names I can think of are Sean O'Malley or Song Yadong which both seem asinine. Guess I'm not versed enough on 135 talent



It could be a long time for this fool if he keeps defending 135. I swear when he's smiling and creepy he's unbreakable and nobody can keep defending his takedowns or mixed in strikes. He's not dangerous or heavy hitting but he doesn't seem beatable Click to expand...

let him rest

to fight

be hurt

Everyone is beatable, it's just how likely is it?Umar had the tools to beat Merab, he just didn't have the heart, the conditioning, and intensity to last 5 rounds.A rematch would be interesting, only because Umar nowMerab, and knows what he's up against.Anyone who faces Merab is going to have to@ a level they have never experienced before.If you look at some of Umar's training tapes, his camp. There's literally footage of Umar on his knees, panting, recovering from whatever it is that he did. HE CAN'T DO THAT with Merab.You don't get a moment's rest, you haveevery second of every round.The thing is, the kind of stamina Merab has is GENETIC.Like punching power, sure, training can improve anyone's technique to "hit harder" than they did without the technique — but true one-punch KO power is simply GENETIC.And so it is with the kind of freakish stamina Merab has. Sure, you can train to "improve your stamina"; but it will be nigh impossible to developof stamina, which Merab possesses.That said, Merab has shown that he canwith punches, and Umar hurt him early. Hell, Cejudo hurt Merab early.It's going to take a big puncher, who can get OUT of a clinch, and who has some combination of natural + highly-trained stamina to beat Merab.Guys like Petr Yan, who like to "wait," will never beat a guy like Merab.A fighter can't "wait"; he is going to have to BE FIRST,, be able to spin and get out clinches, and be able toas long as he needs to.Anyone who wilts after the 3rd round ≠ candidate to beat Merab, unless they can catch him with a serious punch coming in.Merab is like Khabib, in his relentless pressure, probably eved more than Khabib in stamina, but not as much of a threat to finish you.