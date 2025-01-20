Merab is inevitable

CroCopsLHK
First off I've never seen a fighter spam takedowns or bring an unending pace like that. Ever since his dubious loss to Ricky Simon he's been on a trail of destruction. And thank God Aljo wasn't in the way
He just seems untouchable and childish, don't know how else I could put it. I don't see a route to him losing. I've heard of him to go up and face Ilir which could be too much but I don't know what else. He really foiled half the Nurmagomedov plan
And who the else can deal with this MFer at 135? That's what I really want to know. The Umar fight was close but I don't think a re is warranted, even soon. Names I can think of are Sean O'Malley or Song Yadong which both seem asinine. Guess I'm not versed enough on 135 talent
It could be a long time for this fool if he keeps defending 135. I swear when he's smiling and creepy he's unbreakable and nobody can keep defending his takedowns or mixed in strikes. He's not dangerous or heavy hitting but he doesn't seem beatable
