Merab has dominated the best Banamweights with ease

The guy is far from beloved and has a ton of critics but has dominated the best Bantamweights; and never seemed to be in any danger. Clearly under-rated and lots of ATers thought Sean was going to catch him. Like Cejudo, Yan and Aldo...O'Malley was beat badly...with relative ease. Love him or hate him, Merab will be tough to beat. Father time might catch him, he is getting old, but no one on the immediate horizon poses much of a threat.

This is an impressive run - one of the best in Bantamweight history:
1726490129543.png
 
DJ is the goat but that didnt save him from getting the boot. UFC is an entertainment business and there is nothing entertaining about a wrestler who has no intention of finishing his opponent.
 
Umar vs Merab will be fire... Then everyone will be going crazy about whoever wins that..

Im glad the pink hair era is one and done...maybe now O'malley can eat like an adult and move up to WW or LW or something ...


Dude was extremely one dimensional and had no answers for an opponent who was only going to fight one way....

I didnt find the fight boring at all...it was just very clear O'malley had nothing to offer Merab...

Clear dominant victory...
 
Cool story bro. Let's see him fight Umar now. He's already trying to duck him it seems. I'm not so sure Umar is going to feel the same way.

He's far from the only fighter to have an impressive run. Let's see him defend the belt at least 4-5 times, then we can talk.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Cool story bro. Let's see him fight Umar now. He's already trying to duck him it seems. I'm not so sure Umar is going to feel the same way.

He's far from the only fighter to have an impressive run. Let's see him defend the belt at least 4-5 times, then we can talk.
Merab has been the champ for 3 days and he is ducking already..... he pointed out that Umar has one top 15 win, which is true. Merab is to old for multiple title fights - his run to the championship belt was impressive and dominant and I expect he dominates whoever his next opponent is.

Umar might be the next generation, he is younger, but Merab beats him today.
 
DOMMA said:
Merab has been the champ for 3 days and he is ducking already..... he pointed out that Umar has one top 15 win, which is true. Merab is to old for multiple title fights - his run to the championship belt was impressive and dominant and I expect he dominates whoever his next opponent is.

Umar might be the next generation, he is younger, but Merab beats him today.

Umar might be the next generation, he is younger, but Merab beats him today.
Definitely possible. I think we are going to find out.

I suspect Umar will want to fight Merab for the title, rather than sit and wait. Khabib will telling Merab to either vacate or prepare to fight Umar.

Edit: It's possible Khabib wants Umar to get another fight before Merab. In that case we could see Merab defend against Figgy first, with Umar fighting O'Malley or Petr Yan. But I really don't see Umar willing to wait even 1-2 years to fight for the title.
 
payton said:
DJ is the goat but that didnt save him from getting the boot. UFC is an entertainment business and there is nothing entertaining about a wrestler who has no intention of finishing his opponent.
DJ? DJ was entertaining as fuck what are you talking about. It's like you wasn't even around when he fought. You wasn't huh?
 
payton said:
DJ is the goat but that didnt save him from getting the boot. UFC is an entertainment business and there is nothing entertaining about a wrestler who has no intention of finishing his opponent.
shut up.


Anyways. Merab very Far along his way of being the best BW this sport has ever seen. He's beaten every BW fighter of Importance in the last little while. 2 or 3 defenses and the goat argument is closed.

13Seconds said:
DJ? DJ was entertaining as fuck what are you talking about. It's like you wasn't even around when he fought. You wasn't huh?
Very clearly he wasn't half the posters on here are just Hype Monkeys trying to hop one the latest thing the UFC is pedaling. With the amount of SEETHING that Valentina and Merab have casuals doing this past weekend makes 306 maybe the best event of all time.

mighty mouse had one of the highest finish rates of a champion, and also rounds won vs lost LOL and we're comparing him to merab and calling him boring, what a world.
 
