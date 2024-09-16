Merab has dominated the best Banamweights with ease

payton said: DJ is the goat but that didnt save him from getting the boot. UFC is an entertainment business and there is nothing entertaining about a wrestler who has no intention of finishing his opponent. Click to expand...

13Seconds said: DJ? DJ was entertaining as fuck what are you talking about. It's like you wasn't even around when he fought. You wasn't huh? Click to expand...

shut up.Anyways. Merab very Far along his way of being the best BW this sport has ever seen. He's beaten every BW fighter of Importance in the last little while. 2 or 3 defenses and the goat argument is closed.Very clearly he wasn't half the posters on here are just Hype Monkeys trying to hop one the latest thing the UFC is pedaling. With the amount of SEETHING that Valentina and Merab have casuals doing this past weekend makes 306 maybe the best event of all time.mighty mouse had one of the highest finish rates of a champion, and also rounds won vs lost LOL and we're comparing him to merab and calling him boring, what a world.