Merab and Val new champ mating dance

Long live the Soviet Union, Comrades!
Long live the Soviet Union, Comrades!
rainbow pillowsSOM and Grasso fans are screaming into their pillows, lol.
Georgias its own country anti Russia you ignoramus.
Some Valentina fans too. She needs to prove beyond all doubt next fight we can still trust her and tonight was just the "only way" she had to defeat Grasso and won't happen again vs. others.SOM and Grasso fans are screaming into their pillows, lol.
Georgias its own country anti Russia you ignoramus.
Nah. It's Lezginka. Famous dance from North Caucasus, specifically from Lezgia
Valentina is saving herself for marriageAre they single? That would be kinda funny if they had a championship smash. Merab said it himself he could go another 5 rounds.