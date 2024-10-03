WoozyFailGuy said: Merab was not only out, he went out in that fight more than once, on the choke and takedown. He was already knocked out when he bumped his head, then he gets caught in the sub and goes out again. Click to expand...

Yep, good eye - he’s completely limp with both arms out-stretched after the TD, looks like he spiked himself out cold then woke up in the choke and got choked out repeatedly.Look at 23 seconds left in the round both of his arms are completely out-stretched semi-limp not fighting hands or anything, Merab is just an animal that even when KO’d/choked out has an auto-reflex ability to have his body keep fighting like a decapitated snake.