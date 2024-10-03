Rewatch The controversial ending between Merab Dvalishvili and Ricky Simon

Merab dominated Ricky for 3 rounds and still lost this fight. Was Merab really out?
 
How was that controversial at all?

Simon could have impregnated Merab if he wanted.
 
I don't think he was out at the end, he's responsive 3 seconds after the bell and it doesn't seem like he's regaining consciousness or anything. I think he should have won.
 
Herb Dean would've stopped that instantly.
 
It's not like he is laying there completely unconscious. He does the bicycle kicking until the bell rings pretty much gets up a second after the fight ends. Dont see how people think he was 100% sure out. He might have been but its so fast you cant be for certain.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Merab was not only out, he went out in that fight more than once, on the choke and takedown. He was already knocked out when he bumped his head, then he gets caught in the sub and goes out again.
svmr_db said:
Shouldn't be as controversial as it is, can't win a fight when you're unconscious as it ends.
FriskyRandy said:
How was that controversial at all?

Simon could have impregnated Merab if he wanted.
Klippy said:
Herb Dean would've stopped that instantly.
Yes because raising your arms and talking is a clear sign of being out. Watch the video guys
 
Should've been a submission because he was out but ref has ultimate say. Reminds me of Weili's last fight. They let Yan go the next round.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Merab was not only out, he went out in that fight more than once, on the choke and takedown. He was already knocked out when he bumped his head, then he gets caught in the sub and goes out again.
Yep, good eye - he’s completely limp with both arms out-stretched after the TD, looks like he spiked himself out cold then woke up in the choke and got choked out repeatedly.

Look at 23 seconds left in the round both of his arms are completely out-stretched semi-limp not fighting hands or anything, Merab is just an animal that even when KO’d/choked out has an auto-reflex ability to have his body keep fighting like a decapitated snake.
 
Was Holly Holm out against Tate? She was moving her arms...
 
13Seconds said:


Merab dominated Ricky for 3 rounds and still lost this fight. Was Merab really out?
Looks like he went out twice and the ref could have stopped it before the ending sequence.

The ending sequence was probably the worst time to call it because he seemed in and out. Tough to call at the end.
 
13Seconds said:
Assume I am. Explain to a retarded person how this isn't arguable?
Not only was he clearly out, ignoring his limbs look at his eyes and face..

Did you watch the entire video? He literally gets knocked out TWICE.

It's not arguable. The fact that you think you're smarter than everyone else in this thread by having this different opinion just shows how completely retarded you are.
 
Does going biking with your legs actually ease things for the brain when you are in a bad choke?
It could I guess? The closest I ever came to grappling was getting ran over by a car.
 
The Siege said:
Looks like he went out twice and the ref could have stopped it before the ending sequence.

The ending sequence was probably the worst time to call it because he seemed in and out. Tough to call at the end.
Yeah that one-armed guillotine from mount is a tricky one to pull off, lots of micro-adjustments against a fighter willing to die in the choke and Ricky was super-gassed and wanted to finish in mount.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Merab was not only out, he went out in that fight more than once, on the choke and takedown. He was already knocked out when he bumped his head, then he gets caught in the sub and goes out again.
He was out at least 3 times: First when he hit the canvas with his head on the takedown, and then two more times on the chock. He was still out when the round ended.
 
Maybe there’s an argument that he was knocked out from the slam, but the fight wasn’t stopped at that point so it doesn’t matter.

The only controversy is whether he was out from the submission.

Never tapped. Legs churning the entire time. Once the bell rang, he immediately responded physically and verbally to Simon saying he was out.

He would have stood up on his own but the doctors made him lay down.
 
Bullshit the horn sounded fight was over. You can't call a KO after the fight ended.
 
