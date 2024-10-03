Merab was not only out, he went out in that fight more than once, on the choke and takedown. He was already knocked out when he bumped his head, then he gets caught in the sub and goes out again.
Shouldn't be as controversial as it is, can't win a fight when you're unconscious as it ends.
How was that controversial at all?
Simon could have impregnated Merab if he wanted.
Yes because raising your arms and talking is a clear sign of being out. Watch the video guysHerb Dean would've stopped that instantly.
Merab dominated Ricky for 3 rounds and still lost this fight. Was Merab really out?
Are you retarded?
Assume I am. Explain to a retarded person how this isn't arguable?
Not only was he clearly out, ignoring his limbs look at his eyes and face..
Looks like he went out twice and the ref could have stopped it before the ending sequence.
The ending sequence was probably the worst time to call it because he seemed in and out. Tough to call at the end.
He was out at least 3 times: First when he hit the canvas with his head on the takedown, and then two more times on the chock. He was still out when the round ended.