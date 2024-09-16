Merab and Belal have a combined 4 finishes in 31 UFC Fights

They both have in common that Shavkat and Umar will dethrone them without a single successful title defense <lol>
nicki-minaj-eye-roll.gif
 
It’s crazy how the UFC literally fired Mokaev in an attempt to avoid another similar situation..and he would have been the most entertaining.
 
If there were no rounds, I think they'd have 1 or 2 more finishes.
 
Belal is more exciting than Merab.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Imagine if Evloev becomes champ @ FW too

<DCrying>
Click to expand...
Imagine if Evloev and Ankalaev got the belt. You could get Umar, Belal, Ankalaev, Evloev and Islam not fighting between March and May. what would the UFC do I wonder? We're not too far from this reality. Evloev will be hard to pass into title contention, becuase max, volk, illa still has to play out. he will have to fight atleast twice. Which is of course not fair to Evloev, but that's how it's going to go. kinda like brendan allen
 
The Immortal Norma..

1726524681772.gif

She brought the beats, and blood..
The Immortan, Norma..

1726524987438.gif

Who are the peasants you speak of?
 
To be fair I’ll be rooting for Merab against Umar
Although I would have preferred them fighting for the #1 Contendership and the sphere matchup should have been Sandhagen vs O’Malley
 
I think it's five finishes.

Using Leon like a tamping bar counts as a finish. Doesn't it?
 
