Ankalaev, Belal and Merab have a combined 4 finishes in the last 5 years (28 total fights)............

Belal was stopping Brady and he couldn't even knock him down or immobilize him

Merab was just GNP on a half dead Marlon who'd already gassed and quit and was just lying there tired. Was middle of Marlon getting KOd like 10 times LMAO

Ank was KOing Johny Glassiest Chin Walker which shouldn't even count LOL. Vintage Looney Tunes ass Johny Walker KO and then pounding out an Anthony Smith who had his leg broken

I don't know that we've ever had 3 male champs be non finishers at the same time like this before
 
Shittest trio of champions entertainment-wise and there isn't a soul that can argue in the contrary.

Bright side: this may lead to half a decade of wonderful TDD from killers like Prates if we're lucky, leading to a slew of Chuck Liddells and Cro Cops of the new era.

Dark side: this is the new norm, male champions become even more gay with time trying to clock an extra 0:45 of control time, every championship fight comes down to a 48-47, and like the Just Bleed Guy before us, we lose interest in the sport and scatter to the wind, opining of the good old days.

Regardless, it was a pleasure, Sherbros.
<{JustBleed}>
 
Ank has some awesome finishes on his resume
It seems that at the highest levels, he becomes much more cautious and the finishes dry up

Belal and Merab combined have 3 finishes in the UFC. Ank has more than them combined. That is ridiculous
 
Ankalaev has more KOs than Belal and Merab combined --- that's what you made me realize.

Great, exciting fighter. And NEW!!!!
 
Tom, Dricus, Ilia, Islam are purebred finishers though so I wouldn't be that pessimistic just yet.
 
Or could it be that fighters become less difficult to dispose of once you get to the higher levels?
 
Probably, but other fighters seem to be able to do so. Like Alex
Perhaps Ank just needs to be more loose inside the octagon. Try to work on not being so tense. I imagine that triangle Paul Craig caught him in a few years back really threw him for a loop mentally.
 
The UFC should just become a mixed striking combat organisation only and ban grappling/wrestling since casuals who pay for the PPVs and tickets find grappling/wrestling boring and only want striking
 
