Ankalaev, Belal and Merab have a combined 4 finishes in the last 5 years (28 total fights)............

Belal was stopping Brady and he couldn't even knock him down or immobilize him
Merab was just GNP on a half dead Marlon who'd already gassed and quit and was just lying there tired. Was middle of Marlon getting KOd like 10 times LMAO
Ank was KOing Johny Glassiest Chin Walker which shouldn't even count LOL. Vintage Looney Tunes ass Johny Walker KO and then pounding out an Anthony Smith who had his leg broken
I don't know that we've ever had 3 male champs be non finishers at the same time like this before
