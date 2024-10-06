Media scores for Pennington/Pena are in

They gave it to the prettier one, because they are both pretty bad anyway, I like Pena and Bet on her to win, but she didn't.View attachment 1065846
Obvious rig-job for Pena who will sell the Kayla fight with her mouth.
Yall actually watched that shit??
Obvious rig-job for Pena who will sell the Kayla fight with her mouth. 25 for Pennington, 1 draw, 0 for Pena. LOFL
She didn't land anything clean in round 1. Pennington easily landed the better shots that round to anyone with an educated eye.I mean that's because ppl hate Peña lol
But she did win the first 3 rounds, 1st round was close tho
The only person worse at scoring fights then Mike Bell is Jed Meshew but at least he is giving Troll like scorecards for attention. Bell is screwing over fighters careers through corruption or incompetence.
