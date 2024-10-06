Media scores for Pennington/Pena are in

odd man out

JoeRowe said:
Obvious rig-job for Pena who will sell the Kayla fight with her mouth. 25 for Pennington, 1 draw, 0 for Pena. LOFL
The only person worse at scoring fights then Mike Bell is Jed Meshew but at least he is giving Troll like scorecards for attention. Bell is screwing over fighters careers through corruption or incompetence.
 
Makes sense imo, weird thing, judges are the usual judges...they just suck bad at random times, or you just need 2 good ones instead of the two that gave it to Peña, shit fight but Pennington won.
 
The current 10 point must system is inadequate for MMA.
Swing “toss up” rounds shouldn’t carry as much weight on the scorecards as clear cut rounds.
 
