Rhonda Rousey should pull a GSP and come back for one fight

It's pretty obvious pena wants nothing to do with kayla harrison. Pena also wants a big money fight. Harrison who is 34 and recovering in hospital from her last cut only has one or two fights at this weight before she retires or is too old to make the weight. So if pena wants none of her all she has to take another justifiable fight in one year, then offer to fight harrison the next year where it will be even tougher for kayla to make weight. Remeber pena fights once a year.



Pena is crap. her stand up is embarassing, and her most impressive attribute is she is tough as nails and doesn't give up.



Basically Pena is the perfect matchup for Rhonda to return to one fight, win the belt once more and leave on top. I don't see Pena having anything for Rhonda. Pena will jump on the match as it will be a huge story. The comeback story etc will make it a huge ppv, I think even more so then Nunes coming back. While people say Nunes is the GOAT she didn't captivate the US market the way Rhonda did.



This fight could headline a ppv on it's own. And you can have something like phantasia defending or colby/masvidal 2 as the co main event.