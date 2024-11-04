Rhonda Rousey should pull a GSP and come back for one fight

ArtardFiesta

ArtardFiesta

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
1,959
Reaction score
4,690
It's pretty obvious pena wants nothing to do with kayla harrison. Pena also wants a big money fight. Harrison who is 34 and recovering in hospital from her last cut only has one or two fights at this weight before she retires or is too old to make the weight. So if pena wants none of her all she has to take another justifiable fight in one year, then offer to fight harrison the next year where it will be even tougher for kayla to make weight. Remeber pena fights once a year.

Pena is crap. her stand up is embarassing, and her most impressive attribute is she is tough as nails and doesn't give up.

Basically Pena is the perfect matchup for Rhonda to return to one fight, win the belt once more and leave on top. I don't see Pena having anything for Rhonda. Pena will jump on the match as it will be a huge story. The comeback story etc will make it a huge ppv, I think even more so then Nunes coming back. While people say Nunes is the GOAT she didn't captivate the US market the way Rhonda did.

This fight could headline a ppv on it's own. And you can have something like phantasia defending or colby/masvidal 2 as the co main event.
 
2E896A7F00000578-0-image-a-2_1447782586491.jpg


You really want to see this again?
 
Ronda vs. Gina at UFC 300 was the time. Coming back does nothing for her legacy and everyone now knows she can't take a punch.
 
The difference is that GSP retired the first time on a win, while Ronda retired crying into a pillow after two straight brutal KOs

But since this will make money and it's UFC in 2024, I could see this happening
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The difference is that GSP retired the first time on a win, while Ronda retired crying into a pillow after two straight brutal KOs

But since this will make money and it's UFC in 2024, I could see this happening
Click to expand...
That decision vs Hendricks was total BS. Him not giving big rig a rematch after that was an all time scumbag move.

To come back years later against one of the worst MW champs ever in a fight against Bisping was shitty too.
 
There is absolutely no comparing a Ronda comeback to GSP's for too many reasons to bother listing. Ronda would not match up well at this point against any champion, even Pena. She hasn't improved her skills by doing pro wrestling and farming.

I don't like Pena either, but I'm not going to pretend Ronda would win. Pena actually gave Amanda 2 decent fights, and we saw what happened to Ronda against Amanda. And that was back when Ronda was actually training continuously for a long period of time.

They better find an opponent that can't strike and doesn't have TD defense if Ronda is coming back.
 
Interesting take. Pena doesn't have the best striking technique but she's tough as nails. She has enough skill, experience, and raw power to TKO Harrison and Rousey. I might add her striking and grappling is light years better than some of the slobs I saw on last weekend's card.
 
hey i'm all for hypothetical fights but even in the land of hypothetical Ronda still gets completely destroyed by any modern ranked wmma fighter.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The difference is that GSP retired the first time on a win, while Ronda retired crying into a pillow after two straight brutal KOs
Click to expand...
And he'd only been on the shelf for 4 years, not 8 like Ronda. When he did come back he was also just slightly younger than she is now.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustBleed69
Rewatch Pená doesn't get the respect she deserves for beating Nunes
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
3K
560ti
560ti

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,458
Messages
56,452,971
Members
175,229
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top