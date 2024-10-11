Media Peña Doubles Down – Nunes is Scared, Kayla’s All Hype, No rematch for Pennington, Says commentators are biased against her

UPDATED: More shit talk from Pena. She says no rematch for Pennington. She says she beats Raquel 10 times out of 10. And she says the commentators are biased against her.



Sherbums, Juliana Peña is at it again! In a fiery interview on Fight Nation, Peña called Amanda Nunes a coward and insisted she’s the only one deserving of a shot at the GOAT. She claims Nunes is the real money fight and what fans want to see, but accuses Nunes of running scared.

Peña also tore into Kayla Harrison, saying Kayla is all hype, can’t make 135, and would struggle in a five-round fight because of weight cuts. She even claims Kayla is ducking Nunes after calling her out post-Holm. According to Peña, Kayla’s not done enough to earn a title shot, while Peña herself is ready and able to take down Amanda.

Is Peña speaking the truth, or is she just hyping herself up? Let’s hear your thoughts!
 
I give her props trying to sell the fight. If I remember correctly, she got ass handed to her and ppl here didn't want to see the trilogy.
 
Prince Nephilim said:
Kayla is no doubt a beast but she got semi exposed in there…caught some glimpses of some straight up holes in her stand up game
Look back at all Pena's fights. Pena's entire game is full of holes. She gets outstruck nearly every fight and had one outstanding performance vs Nunes.
She has managed to grind out some decisions whilst facing major adversity.

There is a reason she is 11-5 in the UFC and at best her fight with Pennington was a draw.
 
maximus__ said:
Look back at all Pena's fights. Pena's entire game is full of holes. She gets outstruck nearly every fight and had one outstanding performance vs Nunes.
She has managed to grind out some decisions whilst facing major adversity.

There is a reason she is 11-5 in the UFC and at best her fight with Pennington was a draw.
Peña is no doubt one of the most skilled punching bags in her division
 
maximus__ said:
Look back at all Pena's fights. Pena's entire game is full of holes. She gets outstruck nearly every fight and had one outstanding performance vs Nunes.
She has managed to grind out some decisions whilst facing major adversity.

There is a reason she is 11-5 in the UFC and at best her fight with Pennington was a draw.
Yeah, she is a two-time world champion. The first female winner of the ultimate fighter. 1/2 of the biggest upset in UFC history. AND A FUTURE HALL OF FAMER.
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Pena is unlikeable, but she is putting in the work to promote and hype up the belt. Even if you hate her, she's doing everything right at the moment to get this division moving again with energy.
I agree, I dont like her and almost NOBODY wants se her get 50-43 again. That was a Sad fight.
BUT her division have nothing... Just the hype behind Kayla and nobody tô actually fight Kayla.

At least she generating some (negative) interest and laying the ground for a Nunes fight (against Kayla).

I think she should bê poking Valentina for a Double belt try too
 
More shit talk from Pena. She says no rematch for Pennington. She says she beats Raquel 10 times out of 10. And she says the commentators are biased against her.

 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Yeah, she is a two-time world champion. The first female winner of the ultimate fighter. 1/2 of the biggest upset in UFC history. AND A FUTURE HALL OF FAMER.
Man, I like Pena but that poster is right lol. Pena's wins almost always aren't impressive for some reason or another.

Like, yeh, she won TUF . . . but she did it beating cans. In the final she beat a 37 year old who was 1-3 as a pro at the time and who lost her next fight and then never fought again, retiring at 1-5.

The upset against Nunes was badass, but she lured Nunes into a 3 minute brawl lol. When Nunes didn't fight like an idiot in the rematch, she completely outclassed her. if Pena had won that or at least been competitive, it would have looked great.

And her other wins are always a tad weird. Beat a few bums. Nicco, who wasn't good and retired after with barely a winning record. Got choked out by GDR while she had GDR mounted. Then she got handled for 2 rounds easily by Mcmann before Mcmann tired in the third like she literally always does and was able to get the finish.

And then the Pennington fight. I thought she won 3-2, but it was hardly an impressive performance.
 
It's one thing to promote oneself or talk shit about another fighter; it's another to engage in over-the-top cartoon villain monologuing about your own supposed virtues.

If I want to watch bad cartoons I'll watch bad cartoons, not MMA.

Pena is fucking boring as hell.
 
HHJ said:
Ouch. That really says how bad that div is if shes in the hall of fame lol
Or how impressive she is. I’ve never seen anyone in the history of UFC do more with less.

She is the ultimate underdog, the entire world laughing at her, calling her names, putting her down telling her that she can’t succeed.

And she proved us all wrong…

Despite all of the adversity, she is found away to become a two world champion. It really is inspirational if you think about it.

EDIT: I also also want to add that she is the first woman to give birth to a child come back and win a title. That is an impressive feet in of itself and it isn’t spoken of enough. She is a true legend.
 
