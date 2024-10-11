You Will Vote For Dreyga said: Yeah, she is a two-time world champion. The first female winner of the ultimate fighter. 1/2 of the biggest upset in UFC history. AND A FUTURE HALL OF FAMER. Click to expand...

Man, I like Pena but that poster is right lol. Pena's wins almost always aren't impressive for some reason or another.Like, yeh, she won TUF . . . but she did it beating cans. In the final she beat a 37 year old who was 1-3 as a pro at the time and who lost her next fight and then never fought again, retiring at 1-5.The upset against Nunes was badass, but she lured Nunes into a 3 minute brawl lol. When Nunes didn't fight like an idiot in the rematch, she completely outclassed her. if Pena had won that or at least been competitive, it would have looked great.And her other wins are always a tad weird. Beat a few bums. Nicco, who wasn't good and retired after with barely a winning record. Got choked out by GDR while she had GDR mounted. Then she got handled for 2 rounds easily by Mcmann before Mcmann tired in the third like she literally always does and was able to get the finish.And then the Pennington fight. I thought she won 3-2, but it was hardly an impressive performance.