UPDATED: More shit talk from Pena. She says no rematch for Pennington. She says she beats Raquel 10 times out of 10. And she says the commentators are biased against her.
Sherbums, Juliana Peña is at it again! In a fiery interview on Fight Nation, Peña called Amanda Nunes a coward and insisted she’s the only one deserving of a shot at the GOAT. She claims Nunes is the real money fight and what fans want to see, but accuses Nunes of running scared.
Peña also tore into Kayla Harrison, saying Kayla is all hype, can’t make 135, and would struggle in a five-round fight because of weight cuts. She even claims Kayla is ducking Nunes after calling her out post-Holm. According to Peña, Kayla’s not done enough to earn a title shot, while Peña herself is ready and able to take down Amanda.
Is Peña speaking the truth, or is she just hyping herself up? Let’s hear your thoughts!
