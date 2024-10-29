Media Is Julianna Peña Actually Taking the Kayla Harrison Fight? Tape Study Video Has Us Wondering…

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You Will Vote For Dreyga

You have no choice
@Gold
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,050
Reaction score
48,520
Alright, Sherbums, it’s looking like Peña might finally be getting serious about facing Kayla Harrison. She just dropped a video of herself studying fight tape on Kayla, which is sparking questions about whether she’s accepted the fight. Could she be ready to test herself against the powerhouse? Or is she just trying to get in Kayla’s head a bit?

Let’s not overlook that Kayla is no joke. She’s a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist with brutal grappling, and she’s undefeated in the ufc for a reason. But here’s where Peña might have a shot: she’s known for her toughness, and she has a knack for pulling off upsets. Plus, Peña’s shown she can handle high-pressure fights, like when she shocked the world against Nunes.

Still, Kayla’s grappling is on another level compared to anyone Peña’s faced before. The question is: can Peña’s striking and scrambling offset that, or will she end up on the mat with Harrison’s control locking her down?


IMG_4757.jpeg


What do you all think? Is Peña actually going for this fight, and does she have any real chance of pulling an upset? Or are we about to see her get overpowered?
 
Last edited:
The UFC would want this fight to happen, so it is in her best interest to comply. Kayla is going to get a title shot most likely.
 
Peña’s striking is as ugly as Dricus’ but she easily outstrikes Harrison imo. And her grappling is good enough to get her through the rest.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
The question is: can Peña’s striking and scrambling offset that
Click to expand...
juliana-pena.gif

Bluntforce420 said:
You'd think someone taking time to make a thread would know that Harrison is not undefeated
Click to expand...
See above
 
Well she has to, the division is that thin right now. Although I believe Nurma Dumont is a dark horse, I believe she beats Pena and a good chance to beat Kayla too. That's all there is in that division unfortunately tho.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Media Michael Cheisa Doesn’t think Kayla is ready for Peña— He predicts Peña will have the belt for a long time
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Pechan
Pechan
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Media Peña Doubles Down – Nunes is Scared, Kayla’s All Hype, No rematch for Pennington, Says commentators are biased against her
4 5 6
Replies
104
Views
3K
maximus__
maximus__
You Will Vote For Dreyga
Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
Geniusss
Ketlen Vieira is actually a good test for Kayla Harrison
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
svmr_db
Media Donn Davis: Kayla Harrison "ran" from Cyborg & Pacheco to go to the UFC
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,940
Messages
56,420,715
Members
175,212
Latest member
dsdsasdadsa

Share this page

Back
Top