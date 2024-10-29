Alright, Sherbums, it’s looking like Peña might finally be getting serious about facing Kayla Harrison. She just dropped a video of herself studying fight tape on Kayla, which is sparking questions about whether she’s accepted the fight. Could she be ready to test herself against the powerhouse? Or is she just trying to get in Kayla’s head a bit?Let’s not overlook that Kayla is no joke. She’s a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist with brutal grappling, and she’s undefeated in the ufc for a reason. But here’s where Peña might have a shot: she’s known for her toughness, and she has a knack for pulling off upsets. Plus, Peña’s shown she can handle high-pressure fights, like when she shocked the world against Nunes.Still, Kayla’s grappling is on another level compared to anyone Peña’s faced before. The question is: can Peña’s striking and scrambling offset that, or will she end up on the mat with Harrison’s control locking her down?What do you all think? Is Peña actually going for this fight, and does she have any real chance of pulling an upset? Or are we about to see her get overpowered?