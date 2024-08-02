How to save UFC 307 without adding another title fight

JoeRowe
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2017
- Messages
- 7,342
- Reaction score
- 12,725
Charles vs Volk would be my #1 choice. Colby vs Poirier, Charles vs Colby, or Volk vs Poirier would draw up some big interest as well. Also throw Bo Nickal on the card against a REAL name.
Charles/Volk & Nickal/Weidman, along with the Aldo, Aljo, & Holland fights, would offset all of the WMMA imo.
Pennington vs Pena
Charles vs Volk (5-rounds)
Aljo vs Evloev
Aldo vs Bautista
Nickal vs Weidman
Wouldn't be the worst ppv of the year (Kayla headlines prelims).
Any other plausible ideas that do not include another title fight?
Charles/Volk & Nickal/Weidman, along with the Aldo, Aljo, & Holland fights, would offset all of the WMMA imo.
Pennington vs Pena
Charles vs Volk (5-rounds)
Aljo vs Evloev
Aldo vs Bautista
Nickal vs Weidman
Wouldn't be the worst ppv of the year (Kayla headlines prelims).
Any other plausible ideas that do not include another title fight?