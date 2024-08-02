How to save UFC 307 without adding another title fight

Charles vs Volk would be my #1 choice. Colby vs Poirier, Charles vs Colby, or Volk vs Poirier would draw up some big interest as well. Also throw Bo Nickal on the card against a REAL name.

Charles/Volk & Nickal/Weidman, along with the Aldo, Aljo, & Holland fights, would offset all of the WMMA imo.

Pennington vs Pena
Charles vs Volk (5-rounds)
Aljo vs Evloev
Aldo vs Bautista
Nickal vs Weidman

Wouldn't be the worst ppv of the year (Kayla headlines prelims).

Any other plausible ideas that do not include another title fight?
 
JoeRowe said:
I think Leon has a back issue, or something like that. Either way he's never been known for being active so I highly doubt he's an option. Plus this fight has staring-contest written all over it :(
I didn't know that, thought he was just "tired" because of the time schedule. MVP vs Wonderboy then.
 
JoeRowe said:
Charles vs Volk would be my #1 choice. Colby vs Poirier, Charles vs Colby, or Volk vs Poirier would draw up some big interest as well. Also throw Bo Nickal on the card against a REAL name.

Charles/Volk & Nickal/Weidman, along with the Aldo, Aljo, & Holland fights, would offset all of the WMMA imo.

Pennington vs Pena
Charles vs Volk (5-rounds)
Aljo vs Evloev
Aldo vs Bautista
Nickal vs Weidman

Wouldn't be the worst ppv of the year (Kayla headlines prelims).

Any other plausible ideas that do not include another title fight?
That is a reasonable and realistic card.

It'd never happen though.
 
What do you mean by save it, is something wrong with it?
 
