How to save UFC 307 without adding another title fight

Charles vs Volk would be my #1 choice. Colby vs Poirier, Charles vs Colby, or Volk vs Poirier would draw up some big interest as well. Also throw Bo Nickal on the card against a REAL name.



Charles/Volk & Nickal/Weidman, along with the Aldo, Aljo, & Holland fights, would offset all of the WMMA imo.



Pennington vs Pena

Charles vs Volk (5-rounds)

Aljo vs Evloev

Aldo vs Bautista

Nickal vs Weidman



Wouldn't be the worst ppv of the year (Kayla headlines prelims).



Any other plausible ideas that do not include another title fight?