Luque Can No Longer Take Punishment

UFCIsNOTRigged

UFCIsNOTRigged

Black Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2019
Messages
6,467
Reaction score
9,365
The UFC continues booking fights where once-great fighters, who clearly can no longer take punishment, fight hard hitting opposition. The result is always the same whether it comes in the first minute, or the last one, the fighter with the clearly shot chin gets knocked out.

It felt sadistic watching Luque fight Buckley, just as it did a month prior, when Alexander Volkanovski was inviteably knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Hopefully this trend does not continue because we don't need to see Dominick Reyes fight Alonzo Mennifield to know his chin is shot.
 
Luque was doing okay in the fight standing and losing. You guys are acting like he was getting blasted. His choice to pull guard and sit there was some of the lowest IQ I've seen in a fight before. It had nothing to do with being hurt or damaged, he genuinely thought he was going to take over on the ground and instead just sat there taking hits. It's poor choices.
 
Tweak896 said:
Luque was doing okay in the fight standing and losing. You guys are acting like he was getting blasted. His choice to pull guard and sit there was some of the lowest IQ I've seen in a fight before. It had nothing to do with being hurt or damaged, he genuinely thought he was going to take over on the ground and instead just sat there taking hits. It's poor choices.
Click to expand...
Looked more like he mentally checked out of the fight. It wasn’t like Luque was eating a ton of punishment but his takedown attempt reminded me of Rory shooting on Mousasi and shelling up to let the fight be stopped.

Buckley looked great and took advantage of Luque’s slow footwork plus his lack of tools against southpaws… Buckley deserves credit but Luque sadly wanted out IMO.
 
Yeah between his durability clearly being far less than it used to be, and that brain scare he had a year or two ago. Think Vicente should be strongly considering what comes after a MMA career. That's a couple of pretty big warning signs already that your brain health hasn't been it's best.
 
UFCIsNOTRigged said:
The UFC continues booking fights where once-great fighters, who clearly can no longer take punishment, fight hard hitting opposition. The result is always the same whether it comes in the first minute, or the last one, the fighter with the clearly shot chin gets knocked out.

It felt sadistic watching Luque fight Buckley, just as it did a month prior, when Alexander Volkanovski was inviteably knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Hopefully this trend does not continue because we don't need to see Dominick Reyes fight Alonzo Mennifield to know his chin is shot.
Click to expand...

That was a quit, not a KO.
 
UFCIsNOTRigged said:
The UFC continues booking fights where once-great fighters, who clearly can no longer take punishment, fight hard hitting opposition. The result is always the same whether it comes in the first minute, or the last one, the fighter with the clearly shot chin gets knocked out.

It felt sadistic watching Luque fight Buckley, just as it did a month prior, when Alexander Volkanovski was inviteably knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Hopefully this trend does not continue because we don't need to see Dominick Reyes fight Alonzo Mennifield to know his chin is shot.
Click to expand...
This has been a trend for ever. It's sadly how knew stars are made.
 
Pretty amazing run until the Belal rematch and the fateful Neal Beatdown. Dude went 14-2 in the ufc up until point starting in 2015, losing only to Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson. Of these 14 wins, all were finishes, except for a split decision against Mike Perry, which was a FOTY year candidate.
 
All those punches were on his arms. Mentally he's done. And physically after that health scare I can't blame em if he does wrap it up.
 
honestly, it looked like he didn't want to be there. he completely shelled up as soon as he hit the ground when Buckley was on top despite it looking like he wasn't hurt at all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Volkanovski’s Head Coach: 'We Knew Ilia Had a Puncher’s Chance -- And He Got that Punch." Volkanovski Himself Makes No Excuses.
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
Portland8242
Portland8242
Substance Abuse
Matt Brown Says Volkanovski May Have Returned Too Soon. Speaks from His Own Experiences.
2
Replies
23
Views
895
Harlekin
Harlekin
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria: Movsar Evloev 'Needs to Finish Someone' to Earn Title Shot
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
Hellowhosthat
Hellowhosthat
Kowboy On Sherdog
Max Holloway: 'BMF' Title Fight at UFC 300 Creates a 'Lot of Options'
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
TrueBias
TrueBias
T
Islam Makhachev, The Southpaw Kick, and the Nature of Weaknesses
Replies
10
Views
805
The MM Analyst
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,066
Messages
55,329,972
Members
174,736
Latest member
Not Alex Jones

Share this page

Back
Top