Luque Can No Longer Take Punishment

The UFC continues booking fights where once-great fighters, who clearly can no longer take punishment, fight hard hitting opposition. The result is always the same whether it comes in the first minute, or the last one, the fighter with the clearly shot chin gets knocked out.



It felt sadistic watching Luque fight Buckley, just as it did a month prior, when Alexander Volkanovski was inviteably knocked out by Ilia Topuria. Hopefully this trend does not continue because we don't need to see Dominick Reyes fight Alonzo Mennifield to know his chin is shot.