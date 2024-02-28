Matt Brown Says Volkanovski May Have Returned Too Soon. Speaks from His Own Experiences.

“I could tell you my personal way I got over it,” Brown said. “The way that I looked at fighting was a little bit different, and I started going this way a little bit before but that [knockout loss] really set it in stone. I stopped looking at each performance as the end of the world. Each performance was, that’s all that f******* matters. And the way I look at it myself now, I’m a martial artist for life and I’m going to be on the mats until the day that I die. This is what I do. The fight itself is a test of my martial arts on that day.



“I started looking at it afterward, if I fought him 10 minutes before that, an hour before that, the day before, whatever, maybe I would have knocked him out. All the fight is, a picture in time, whereas I’m a martial artist for life. This is just a picture in time where my martial art was that day. Sort of what Bruce Lee used to talk about, there’s no defeat until you accept defeat. It’s just a moment in time.