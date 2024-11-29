Leon is completely forgotten

It was because of lack of strength bigly in British fan base. This was been why I always was saying to them to speak with Political Leaders about support of #GlobalUnification as one nation under Immortal Leader #DonaldTrump . This was also been why Aspinall cannot break into HW champ status and he is still remain Intercontinental Champ mid-card performer.

#UKanDoIt #SupportUnification #RememberTheName
 
No shit, dude is a boring point fighter that was gifted a title shot off a no contest and beating washed Nate Diaz and getting rocked; if it weren’t for the head kick, he’d be the least promoted dude ever. Also, it doesn’t help that he was down 3-0 and told his corner to fuck off when they told him he needed a finish. He also is not very likeable personality-wise. I mean, how can you bitch about how your country’s time zone threw you off in a fight when you have lived there your whole life pretty much.
 
He's just lame and his best win before winning a title in 2022 was a 2019 win over RDA. He got rocked and almost finished by nate diaz which was one of the most embarassing performances to earn a title fight I think I've ever see.

Fights with usman all sucked (worst trilogy in UFC history?)
Fight with colby sucked
Fight with Diaz sucked
Boring decision machine
Even more boring personality somehow


I'm Jamaican, and even I cant root for him.
 
Great fighter but I think got to the mountain top and lost his hunger then put in a disgraceful performance against Belal. I don’t think he has the fire anymore.
 
Great fighter but I think got to the mountain top and lost his hunger then put in a disgraceful performance against Belal. I don’t think he has the fire anymore.
I lost hope in him when Colby shit on his dead father but even then he sleep walked through the fight. Like wtf, Colby was finished. He was there to get destroyed that night
 
Birmingham MMA generally is looking funny in the light recently.

That point fighting kickboxer style with defensive wrestling and grappling doesn't work against guys who are high level everywhere.

Belal was even piecing Leon up in the boxing exchanges.
 
Undefeated for almost 10 years.
Knocked out Usman is amazing fashion.
Great post fight interview.
Defeated Usman in the trilogy.
Rid the WW title picture of Colby.

Loses to Belal and now no one cares.
What went wrong?
Ironically, I remember Belal's name now🇺🇸🏆🇵🇸
#HeadDropDead
[<dunn]
 
