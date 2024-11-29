Leon is completely forgotten

No shit, dude is a boring point fighter that was gifted a title shot off a no contest and beating washed Nate Diaz and getting rocked; if it weren’t for the head kick, he’d be the least promoted dude ever. Also, it doesn’t help that he was down 3-0 and told his corner to fuck off when they told him he needed a finish. He also is not very likeable personality-wise. I mean, how can you bitch about how your country’s time zone threw you off in a fight when you have lived there your whole life pretty much.