Leon is completely forgotten

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Undefeated for almost 10 years.
Knocked out Usman is amazing fashion.
Great post fight interview.
Defeated Usman in the trilogy.
Rid the WW title picture of Colby.
Loses to Belal and now no one cares.
What went wrong?
