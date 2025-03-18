Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?

Thread 'Where do you place Leon Edwards in GOAT WW list?' Just wondering what Sherdog thinks about Leon's place amongst the greats at WW division.



Leon's 14-2 in UFC, with wins over Covington, Usman twice, Nate, RDA, Luque, Gunnar, Cerrone and Tumenov.



Personally, if Covington didn't look so utter dogshit, and I have always rated Covington highly before he went full heel, I would have easier time ranking Leon but he looked as bad as anyone in the history of MMA title fights. I wouldn't necessarily be in disagreement if one would argue that Aldana looked better against Nunez than Covington did against Leon.



Personally, it's GSP above everyone...

So Sean Brady and Leon is fighting in less than a week's time and there's like zero hype for this fight lol. Kinda odd since Brady is like 17-1 with his only loss to Belal who is a champ and Leon was looking like he was going to be around for a while at the top unless he runs into Shavkat soon after beating Usman twice, who is likely the second best WW in terms of a combination of skill and accomplishments.For whatever reason, Brady never seemed to have gotten much support or love from Sherdog. I guess I know it well cuz I've been making Brady threads since like 5 years ago lol.Now, I do rate Leon's skills but it's rather unclear where he falls on the goat ww list, especially after getting run over by Belal of all people in his last time out, and where does he go if he loses this one, I don't know.To be honest, I don't think Brady is as good as I thought he was going to be. Since four to five years ago, I was on a look out for the Shavkat/Khamzat/Amosov/Brady at the welterweight. I guess the only one remaining is Shavkat out of the foursome at WW.I gotta say though, you know, it's kinda funny how around the covid era, we got bunch of good fighters/prospects. Aspinall(HW Champ), Alex(Former MW and LHW champ), Topuria(FW Champ), Shavkat(Title shot next at WW), Khamzat(Title shot next at MW), Manon(Title Show next at FLW), Kape(Maybe near titleshot at FLW) and so on.You look at MMA now half a decade later, we don't really have the level of prospects we seen back then. But I digress.Leon and Brady is a very good WW fight. Yes, both fighters can be kinda boring, but still both high level fighters. It's fairly obvious what Brady will try to do since he has same plan in all of his fights, and especially given that ass whooping what Leon got from Belal. Leon also is fairly predictable himself, so to be fair to there being zero hype surrounding this fight, you can kinda guess how this fight could play out with minor chance of suprises here and there lol. But then again, maybe I need to get a new hobby or life outside mma/sherdog.Tbh, I'm a bit disappointed in the way Brady developed, but I've been wrong plenty of times. Leon is probably the best UK fighter of all time, so he will always have that going for himself after everything said and done.I just realized tho, both fighters lost to Belal of all people. That's a shame.Lol, but in all seriousness, this is a great WW fight. Who you guys got?