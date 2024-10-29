Just noticed that he is out of the top 5 (finally) and I'm pretty sure he will never be a champion again. How good was Prime Colby? His cardio was super impressive but idk if he has any amazing wins, sans RDA. Maia, Lawler, Woodley and Masvidal were clearly past it and while he had two competitive matches with Usman, he lost both. I I think he could have beaten Woodley if he accepted the fight that later went to Usman but he didn't and then he spent the next several years milking his two fights with Usman, got a gift title shot, came back and lost to Leon and I dunno when he will fight again.

How good was Prime Colby? Would he be able to compete with the top welterweights of today? Belal, Shavkat, JDM and Brady?