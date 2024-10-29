How good was Prime Colby?

Just noticed that he is out of the top 5 (finally) and I'm pretty sure he will never be a champion again. How good was Prime Colby? His cardio was super impressive but idk if he has any amazing wins, sans RDA. Maia, Lawler, Woodley and Masvidal were clearly past it and while he had two competitive matches with Usman, he lost both. I I think he could have beaten Woodley if he accepted the fight that later went to Usman but he didn't and then he spent the next several years milking his two fights with Usman, got a gift title shot, came back and lost to Leon and I dunno when he will fight again.
How good was Prime Colby? Would he be able to compete with the top welterweights of today? Belal, Shavkat, JDM and Brady?
 
pretty good
probably could have competed but felt becoming a whore for the UFC was safer money.
Did I just end this thread?
 
Last edited:
Clearly not good enough to beat anyone who wasn't already on a losing streak. In all seriousness, I would say he is a top 15-top 20ish WW of all time at best. None of his wins are particularly impressive even at the times they occurred and his best perfomances were all losses.

If he wasn't consistently on the shelf and then inexplicably inserted into the title picture over and over again, I think he would have had many more losses to other contenders.
 
I think his best win was his 48-47 win against LW RDA

Woodley and Lawler were completely out of it by the time they fought Colby, and Maia was at the end over 40 years old and only beating cans after
 
TerraRayzing said:
I think he was a stylistic nightmare for Woodley imo. Dunno why he rejected the fight.

Same, that was his real shot at becoming champ. Maybe he got roughed up at ATT and didn't feel confident
 
FreddieRoachsVoice said:
Clearly not good enough to beat anyone who wasn't already on a losing streak. In all seriousness, I would say he is a top 15-top 20ish WW of all time at best. None of his wins are particularly impressive even at the times they occurred and his best perfomances were all losses.

If he wasn't consistently on the shelf and then inexplicably inserted into the title picture over and over again, I think he would have had many more losses to other contenders.

Lol. Name at least 15 WW’s that you think are in front of him! I’ll wait
 
