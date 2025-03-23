Both Colby and Usman could have beaten Leon...

If they just pressured and grappled but for some reason they decided to stay at range and Leon jabbed/kicked his way to boring decisions.... and two title defenses.

Leon goes into a shell when he gets pressured and the other guy lands a few takedowns. Happened in the first Usman fight (Usman landed a few takedowns and by the third, Leon was done, ate like 60 shots while only landing two) Happened in the Usman rematch until the KO. I have no idea why Colby (who had no trouble pressuring Lawler and Woodley) stayed at range. Belal messed him up with the first takedown and now so did Brady.

It's like he shuts down after a few takedowns, his already low outputs slows down massively and he leaves himself open to a top of shots.

Leon being a beast anti-wrestler was severely overblown.