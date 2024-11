IMO easy win is why. Not neccesarily because it's easy, but the reward is great for how difficult it is. 38yrs old, no knees, weaker than ever and you still get to say hes a former champ who had a close fight with Khamzat this is the most diminished version of usman yet.



If I am



- Shavkat

- JDM

- Garry

- Buckley

- Neal (ESPECIALLY NEAL)

- Prates vs Magny winner



I am BEGGING for this fight. The reward of winning to ease of match up ratio on this fight is absolutely staggering. It's the "Signature Win" all these guys need right now.