What are your thoughts on Leon's title reign?

The nature of how he won the belt far out weighed his actual reign, which ended up very meh. The second win over Usman was nice in theory, erasing the fluke talk. But the fight itself was kind of whatever, although not sure that was entirely leons fault. Think Usman was still mentally getting over getting ko'd cold. The Colby defense was REALLY whatever and was a fight that shouldn't have even been happening. And then he lost to a guy he was favored to beat, who's not popular. Considering how much hype surrounded the initial title win itself and his post fight 1 liner and speech, he definitely went down hill from there title reign quality wise. But hey at least that head kick will be a highlight for years to come, and a prime example of snatching the belt from the jaws of defeat.