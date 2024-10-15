What are your thoughts on Leon's title reign?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,263
- Reaction score
- 4,973
Won the belt by knocking out Usman, at the end of the fight that he was going to lose. Great moment and post fight interview.
Rematched Usman in a mostly boring fight where he fouled but clearly won.
Fought Colby in another boring fight.
Lost the belt to Belal.
2 title defenses and but no really amazing performances. The thing I found strange was him dismissing Belal, the rightful contender, despite the fact Leon was in the same position as him not long ago. He also liked talking a lot about moving up the divisions and fighting McGregor.
What are your thoughts on his title reign looking back now?
Rematched Usman in a mostly boring fight where he fouled but clearly won.
Fought Colby in another boring fight.
Lost the belt to Belal.
2 title defenses and but no really amazing performances. The thing I found strange was him dismissing Belal, the rightful contender, despite the fact Leon was in the same position as him not long ago. He also liked talking a lot about moving up the divisions and fighting McGregor.
What are your thoughts on his title reign looking back now?