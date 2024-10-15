What are your thoughts on Leon's title reign?

Won the belt by knocking out Usman, at the end of the fight that he was going to lose. Great moment and post fight interview.
Rematched Usman in a mostly boring fight where he fouled but clearly won.
Fought Colby in another boring fight.
Lost the belt to Belal.
2 title defenses and but no really amazing performances. The thing I found strange was him dismissing Belal, the rightful contender, despite the fact Leon was in the same position as him not long ago. He also liked talking a lot about moving up the divisions and fighting McGregor.
What are your thoughts on his title reign looking back now?
 
I dont really got no thoughts on it.

He defended it twice and then lost it.

Not much to say really. He handily beat Usman but cheated alot in that fight. He handily beat Colby but almost fucked the whole thing up in the 5th round.

Now he aint got shit. He doesnt inspire confidence. He could fuck up a cup of coffee.
 
I’d say his time as champ was decent but nothing special. There was a ton of hyperbole around him during that time. The Usman knockout was incredible but after that fans acted like that was the norm for him when in reality for much of his career he’s been criticized for not being very entertaining.

As you said the dismissal of Belal was pretty shitty considering Leon himself was in a very similar position not too long ago. Also he nearly gouged Belal’s eye out and everyone basically considered it a win for Leon which was always odd.
 
The nature of how he won the belt far out weighed his actual reign, which ended up very meh. The second win over Usman was nice in theory, erasing the fluke talk. But the fight itself was kind of whatever, although not sure that was entirely leons fault. Think Usman was still mentally getting over getting ko'd cold. The Colby defense was REALLY whatever and was a fight that shouldn't have even been happening. And then he lost to a guy he was favored to beat, who's not popular. Considering how much hype surrounded the initial title win itself and his post fight 1 liner and speech, he definitely went down hill from there title reign quality wise. But hey at least that head kick will be a highlight for years to come, and a prime example of snatching the belt from the jaws of defeat.
 
I'm glad he got rid of Usman for good. Marty is unsufferable.

But then him fighting Colby was bad.. and not trying to finish a gunshy Colby who didn't wanted to be there was worse.

His performance against Belal was awful.
 
BigTruck said:
Thanks for getting rid of Usman, glad it's over and fuck you for giving us that one dude whatever his fucking name is I can't remember.
Click to expand...
SAY HIS NAME



SAY IT
 
richardjohnson said:
I’d say his time as champ was decent but nothing special. There was a ton of hyperbole around him during that time. The Usman knockout was incredible but after that fans acted like that was the norm for him when in reality for much of his career he’s been criticized for not being very entertaining.
Click to expand...

Even that fight was not entertaining it was a boring ass fight bailed out by one big moment almost the entire way through, it was like a shitty movie with a memorable ending
 
Having a one-dimensional striker as champ enabled to reach the Belal era
Thanks Leon
 
images


Belal: No problem

images
 
