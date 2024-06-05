Leon Edwards vs Jiri Prochazka (185 lbs)

jackleeb
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2022
- Messages
- 353
- Reaction score
- 519
(Hi sherdoggers in 2025 / 2026)
Leon Edwards wants to defend 3 more times in Welterweight (Belal, then ? in late 2024, then ? in first half of 2025) and then move up for Middleweight title shot in late 2025
Jiri has expressed interest in re-challenging for the Light Heavyweight title,
and then moving down to Middleweight (probably as early as 2025)
------------------------------------
The clean, precision sniper
~~~~~~~~~ vs ~~~~~~~~~
The wild, untamed samurai
------------------------------------
Who do you have winning?
Leon Edwards wants to defend 3 more times in Welterweight (Belal, then ? in late 2024, then ? in first half of 2025) and then move up for Middleweight title shot in late 2025
Jiri has expressed interest in re-challenging for the Light Heavyweight title,
and then moving down to Middleweight (probably as early as 2025)
------------------------------------
The clean, precision sniper
~~~~~~~~~ vs ~~~~~~~~~
The wild, untamed samurai
------------------------------------
Who do you have winning?
Last edited: