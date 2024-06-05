  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Leon Edwards vs Jiri Prochazka (185 lbs)

jackleeb

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
353
Reaction score
519
(Hi sherdoggers in 2025 / 2026)

Leon Edwards wants to defend 3 more times in Welterweight (Belal, then ? in late 2024, then ? in first half of 2025) and then move up for Middleweight title shot in late 2025

Jiri has expressed interest in re-challenging for the Light Heavyweight title,
and then moving down to Middleweight (probably as early as 2025)

------------------------------------
The clean, precision sniper
~~~~~~~~~ vs ~~~~~~~~~
The wild, untamed samurai
------------------------------------

Who do you have winning?


mw.jpeg
 
