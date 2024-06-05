Leon Edwards vs Jiri Prochazka (185 lbs)

(Hi sherdoggers in 2025 / 2026)Leon Edwards wants to defend 3 more times in Welterweight (Belal, then ? in late 2024, then ? in first half of 2025) and then move up for Middleweight title shot in late 2025Jiri has expressed interest in re-challenging for the Light Heavyweight title,and then moving down to Middleweight (probably as early as 2025)------------------------------------The clean, precision sniper~~~~~~~~~ vs ~~~~~~~~~The wild, untamed samurai------------------------------------Who do you have winning?