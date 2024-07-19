Leon Edwards should be higher on the P4P list than Alex Pereira

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
He has longer streak
He has more title defenses
He is the more skilled, more well rounded athlete
He is in a harder division
He has better wins
Hasn't lost a fight in almost ten years while Alex lost last year
Never been finished; Alex has been finished twice
In what what world does it make sense that Leon Edwards isn't P4P #2???????
