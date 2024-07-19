Leon Edwards should be higher on the P4P list than Alex Pereira

He has longer streak
He has more title defenses
He is the more skilled, more well rounded athlete
He is in a harder division
He has better wins
Hasn't lost a fight in almost ten years while Alex lost last year
Never been finished; Alex has been finished twice

In what what world does it make sense that Leon Edwards isn't P4P #2???????
 
Marketing. Nothing more, nothing less.

Pereira is more marketable than Leon.
 
I love Leon, but no.

But I hope he finishes his career as one of the p5p best. I believe he can achieve that. Now is the time for work.
 
I actually agree he's more skilled but his resume is really not all that besides Usman.
 
I have to respectfully disagree

In Leon's last fight, he took mid 30s Colby to a decision
Alex Pereira just knocked out one of the baddest fkers in the division in his last fight
 
Their title defenses are equal.
Better wins...not at all.
He's happy to coast a decision in every single fight. Zero killer instinct.
 
How exciting or entertaining someone is shouldn’t factor into P4P. Leon has the better resume
 
It’s a made up list based on subjective interpretations. People care too much about p4p and goat talks, they’re meaningless.
 
Why shouldn't it? Fighters who get finishes are rated higher. They FINISHED their opponent instead of waiting out the clock and maintaining a tip tappy significant strike lead.
How is Leon's better? Because it's longer? Count quality wins. Belal, Kamaru, and RDA. Everyone else isn't that impressive.
 
