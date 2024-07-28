The Leon Edwards era is over

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,160
Reaction score
12,359
Looking back, it was really amazing how he even became champ and was able to defend the title twice. If it wasn’t for that head kick KO, things would have went way differently in this division.

It would be very likely that Usman would make a few more title defenses and challenge the title defense record held by GSP.

I really don’t think Edwards will become a champion again. He doesn’t have the wrestling to compete and I think looking back, Edwards will just be known as the guy that stopped Usman from tying or breaking GSP’s record.

Kind of how Johnny Hendricks stopped GSP’s title reign (even though he lost) but then didn’t do anything notable after.

Leon defended twice but to me, the second Usman fight he got away with so much bs against a concussed Usman and Colby is not a top fighter anymore.

Just came around at the right moment, with the right amount of power and timing and caused a shift in the division.

He stopped Usman’s chance of being the GOAT WW. All because of 1 head kick. But he never truly had the all around skills necessary to stay at the top.

Usman should have beat him, but a momentary lapse in concentration cost him potential GOAT candidacy.
 
For sure I thought he would do better, but he also got dumped on his head and fought through. Let's not count him out yet. Bet Leon fights the winner of Shavkat/Belal or whatever, maybe after having to beat Garry or MVP. Idk who's booked
 
Usman's future is the most interesting development of this fight. He's still very high up in WW rankings and he's an intriguing fight for Belal, Shavkat, Garry, or JDM. I'd be willing to bet the little sabbatical he was on is now over with and he'll be in the gym on Monday.
 
Belal looked more jacked than ever leading up to this fight and then stronger than ever in there lifting Leon like it was nothing many times over
 
Can we really call it an Era? A few weeks ago people were talking about his winning and going up to take the belt at 185, crazy.
 
mmacrisis said:
A few weeks ago people were talking about his winning and going up to take the belt at 185, crazy.
Click to expand...

Just cuz you lose, doesn't mean you can't go to a heavier weight and immediately become champ.

We've recently seen it with Alex Pereira. Lost vs Izzy, went straight to lhw and became champ.
 
loisestrad said:
Just cuz you lose, doesn't mean you can't go to a heavier weight and immediately become champ.

We've recently seen it with Alex Pereira. Lost vs Izzy, went straight to lhw and became champ.
Click to expand...
I mean, people do want to see Alex Pereira fight. I think the difference starts there.
 
Leon is way too passive of a fighter to have lasted long as champ imo. Good fighter but lacks some aggression.
 
Last edited:
I don't think of Edwards as an elite champion. I think Edwards was at the right place at the right time, kind of like Alvarez catching RDA in a title fight when RDA was having serious health problems cutting down to 155. Edwards got the Hail Mary head kick KO late in R5 where he was losing badly and then dominated Usman in the rematch when Usman was looking old and vulnerable.
 
robbie said:
I don't think of Edwards as an elite champion. I think Edwards was at the right place at the right time, kind of like Alvarez catching RDA in a title fight when RDA was having serious health problems cutting down to 155. Edwards got the Hail Mary head kick KO late in R5 where he was losing badly and then dominated Usman in the rematch when Usman was looking old and vulnerable.
Click to expand...

So we have elite fighters, and we have elite champions.

God knows what it takes to be truly "elite".
 
loisestrad said:
Just cuz you lose, doesn't mean you can't go to a heavier weight and immediately become champ.

We've recently seen it with Alex Pereira. Lost vs Izzy, went straight to lhw and became champ.
Click to expand...
I agree he could go to MW, but he probably will need at least 2 figths there, maybe 3.
Pereira doesn't go straight, he needed to face Jan before, also LHW was in chaos that moment.
>Jiri won the belt, injured then vacate.
> Hill won the belt, injured too, vacate.
> Ankalaev vs Jan for the belt, ends in a draw.

MW is in a pretty different situation
> Dricus is a Clear champion, and already booked against adesanya.
> Seems like Strickland is the next in line
> Whittaker is in a good position too rigth now
> We have Khamzat here
> Arnold Allen seems close to a title eliminator too.
 
Usman's reign wasn't that crazy long compared to Leon's. Leon for nearly 2 years; Usman for less than 3.5 years.

More defenses, but I don't think Leon would've had trouble beating Colby another time or Masvidal.

If Usman struggled with Colby twice, then he very well could've lost to the Belal from last night.
 
Last edited:
The question is, should we all take up Islam now because apparently it makes you more powerful and I want da power

<Prem974>
 
Gaelic_Bard said:
The question is, should we all take up Islam now because apparently it makes you more powerful and I want da power

<Prem974>
Click to expand...

The Christians from Caucasus are trying to correct that. Topuria, Arman, and Merab could all be champions soon.
 
lol guy goes from MMA GOAT GSP Destroyer to "I dont even know how he won the belt in the first place"

lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,716
Messages
55,932,728
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top