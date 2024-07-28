The Leon Edwards era is over

Looking back, it was really amazing how he even became champ and was able to defend the title twice. If it wasn’t for that head kick KO, things would have went way differently in this division.



It would be very likely that Usman would make a few more title defenses and challenge the title defense record held by GSP.



I really don’t think Edwards will become a champion again. He doesn’t have the wrestling to compete and I think looking back, Edwards will just be known as the guy that stopped Usman from tying or breaking GSP’s record.



Kind of how Johnny Hendricks stopped GSP’s title reign (even though he lost) but then didn’t do anything notable after.



Leon defended twice but to me, the second Usman fight he got away with so much bs against a concussed Usman and Colby is not a top fighter anymore.



Just came around at the right moment, with the right amount of power and timing and caused a shift in the division.



He stopped Usman’s chance of being the GOAT WW. All because of 1 head kick. But he never truly had the all around skills necessary to stay at the top.



Usman should have beat him, but a momentary lapse in concentration cost him potential GOAT candidacy.