Khamzat not responding to call out from top 5 Cannonier

I can't tell if Khamzat is delusional or isn't confident he can beat Cannonier but it's weird as hell that the highest ranked opponent Khamzat could get isn't getting a response from Khamzat. What do you guys think, does be still think he is getting a title shot without any top 15 wins at MW or does he know Cannonier is bad for his brand? I'm leaning towards the latter since Khamzat dropped out of the top 10 after Hermansson beat a top 15 MW.