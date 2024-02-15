Khamzat not responding to call out from top 5 Cannonier

NoBiasJustMMA

NoBiasJustMMA

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 24, 2010
Messages
36,440
Reaction score
9,043
I can't tell if Khamzat is delusional or isn't confident he can beat Cannonier but it's weird as hell that the highest ranked opponent Khamzat could get isn't getting a response from Khamzat. What do you guys think, does be still think he is getting a title shot without any top 15 wins at MW or does he know Cannonier is bad for his brand? I'm leaning towards the latter since Khamzat dropped out of the top 10 after Hermansson beat a top 15 MW.
 
I think Khamzat beats him and then everyone writes Cannonier off as a 40 yr old on the tail end of his career.
 
Tweak896 said:
I think Khamzat beats him and then everyone writes Cannonier off as a 40 yr old on the tail end of his career.
Click to expand...
Cannonier looked better than ever against Vettori, especially his cardio and TDD. IMO Cannonier TKOs Khamzat.
 
I mean he was promised a title shot with a win over Usman so why would he respond?

That said, Cannonier is a bad matchup for him.
 
5 round fight will favor Cannonier. The issue is surviving the first round. There is something with Khamzat where he slows down a lot after the first round. His pacing isn't great but he is clever and knows what he needs to do in order to score a victory. He doesn't really take risks at all.
 
Khamzat is that hot girl everyone wants their turn.
Nothing new here.
 
HatKick said:
I mean he was promised a title shot with a win over Usman so why would he respond?

That said, Cannonier is a bad matchup for him.
Click to expand...
Cause he had to know beating a WW at MW shouldn't get him a title shot especially when he barely won against a guy who had 10 days to train and now he's not even in the top 10 at MW.
 
Khamzat is kind of a weird dude.

He sort of comes and goes in waves of being interesting, then irrelevant.

Shows potential at times, then goes into obscurity.

I can't quite decide where to place him at the moment.
 
I would think #4 ranked Cannonier would be near the top of his hit list. A 40-year-old coming off surgery, who is a notoriously slow starter, and seemingly has a deteriorating chin if getting hurt multiple times by Vetorri is any indication.

Plus Cannonier is in no position to say no to going to Saudi, whereas a more popular &/or established fighter like Strickland or Whittaker could say no. And it does appear that Saudi is his only chance at fighting before Abu Dhabi in OCT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Jared Cannonier Open to No. 1 Contender Fight Against Khamzat Chimaev
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
2K
chinarice
chinarice
Unheralded Truth
Media Bisping tells DDP to accept that Chimaev is the no.1 guy for next titleshot
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,433
Messages
55,079,693
Members
174,596
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top