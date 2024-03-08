How would you guys match up the MW top 15?

RockyLockridge
What we have here is what I'd consider to be a pretty rare scenario.
Only 4 out of 15 Ranked MW fighters are Matched up currently. What matchups do you make? You got Vettori vs Allen Winner to play with as well, Likely asking for a title eliminator (Vettori vs Dricus could be fun, now that I think about it)
This one is kinda like Reese peices, no wrong way to do it. Lots of these guys haven't fought each other.
3 of the top 5 coming off a loss.
2 of the top 5 have recently lost to the champ.
Dricus vs Cannonier
Isreal vs Khamzat
Whittaker vs Strickland
Costa vs Imavov
Hermanson vs Hernandez
Curtis vs Pyfer
Dolizede vs Borralho/Craig loser
Not a fan of contstant rematches personally, There will be rematches soon but we don't need any yet. Also no need to give izzy a title shot right now either, but a big fight against khamzat should suffice.
