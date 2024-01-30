Will it happen? It was supposed to. I would have said not likely after the Usman match and what was supposedly attached to it. But... We all know Dana and his word on 'Title Shots". Makes me wonder of the "promised" how many delivered? Now I think it may be more likely but I doubt Kham wants it. However these words ring true to most fighters I'd imagine."When I get back, if they’re not going to give me the title [shot, then I want] the next best thing, the thing that gets me to the title. And if you say that’s Khamzat, let’s do it.”So Kham may buckle and take it. Great scrap and test for both. Think I'd still favor Kham but as most fights I really never decide till day before/day of.