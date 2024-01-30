News Jared Cannonier Open to No. 1 Contender Fight Against Khamzat Chimaev

Who wins if they fight?

  • Total voters
    13
KowboyMMA

KowboyMMA

UFC 297 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
78,261
Reaction score
99,386
UFC-294-Jared-Cannonier-vs.-Khamzat-Chimaev.png


Jared Cannonier is willing to rebook the Khamzat Chimaev fight if he is guaranteed a title shot next.





While Cannonier was offered a short-notice booking against Chimaev at UFC 294, “The Killa Gorilla” suffered an MCL tear in practice shortly after getting the call. Chimaev welcomed former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman to middleweight instead, edging out a majority decision win.

“Borz” claims to have been guaranteed a title shot with a win over Usman and has voiced his frustration about the delay in proceedings. However, Cannonier believes he also has a legitimate claim to title contention and wouldn’t mind taking on Chimaev in a No. 1 contender fight.

“It’ll sound cool to say, ‘I’m your huckleberry.’ It does sound cool,” Cannonier told Inside Fighting. “At this point in time, he’s ranked No. 9. I’m down to make it happen, as long as it’s clear that this is a contender's match. … When I get back, if they’re not going to give me the title [shot, then I want] the next best thing, the thing that gets me to the title. And if you say that’s Khamzat, let’s do it.”

Chimaev has recently shown a tendency to slow down in the later rounds due to his relentless pace and pressure. As a result, Cannonier would prefer 25 minutes on the clock against the undefeated Chechen.

“They really want to push him to the title,” Cannonier said. “He really wants to get to the title, and I’m right here. I shouldn’t have to say, ‘Hey, I want a title shot.’ It’s clear and evident that the ass I’ve been kicking says that I want the title shot. So, if it’s not going to be the title next, I will definitely fight the next guy in line. And if it’s Khamzat, let’s make that happen. Let’s do a fiver – let’s see what he’s got in five rounds.”

www.sherdog.com

Jared Cannonier Open to No. 1 Contender Fight Against Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier is willing to rebook the Khamzat Chimaev fight if he is guaranteed a title shot next.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @jeskola

Will it happen and who wins?

1706648018058.jpeg

khamzat-chimaev-khamzat.gif
 
Will it happen? It was supposed to. I would have said not likely after the Usman match and what was supposedly attached to it. But... We all know Dana and his word on 'Title Shots". Makes me wonder of the "promised" how many delivered? Now I think it may be more likely but I doubt Kham wants it. However these words ring true to most fighters I'd imagine.

"When I get back, if they’re not going to give me the title [shot, then I want] the next best thing, the thing that gets me to the title. And if you say that’s Khamzat, let’s do it.”

So Kham may buckle and take it. Great scrap and test for both. Think I'd still favor Kham but as most fights I really never decide till day before/day of.

<{titihmm}>
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
What has he done to deserve a fight with Khamzat "Borz" Chimaev?
Click to expand...

He's ranked higher for starters. Looking at the rankings, Cannonier is the next title contender based on merit while Khamzat doesn't have any ranked wins at middleweight. He would be lucky to get a fight with Canonnier.
 
Too bad number 1 and/or title eliminator fights don't exist in the ufc
 
I thought most people want this fight so when Khamzat wins they can dismiss the win as over a 40 year old MW coming off an injury and deny him a title shot longer.
 
markys00 said:
Too bad number 1 and/or title eliminator fights don't exist in the ufc
Click to expand...

It's subject to change like everything in the sport of course but in recent memory the Brunson vs Cannonier fight, Burns vs Muhammad and the upcoming Oliveira vs Tsarukayan were all declared title eliminators before the fights happened.
 
nonoob said:
I like it, let's see some violence.​

Winner... Cannonier handily derails the hype-twitter-train.
Click to expand...
Why even fight Khamzat? Win means nothing since Khamzat is nothing but hype. If Khamzat beats him though, why even continue in MMA?

Can't even beat a hypetrain who isn't even good! Still not sure why Usman and Burns haven't retired.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Khamzat Chimaev vs Jared Cannonier is the fight to make
2
Replies
34
Views
777
Icanseeu
I
Unheralded Truth
UFC 293 backup Cannonier wants Whittaker, Du Plessis, Chimaev
Replies
8
Views
479
Dionysian
Dionysian
Anonymous Mayhem
Khamzat Chimaev
Replies
17
Views
465
checktheknuckles
checktheknuckles
Unheralded Truth
Media Strickland's coach says Cannonier should leapfrog Du Plessis & Chimaev
2
Replies
23
Views
992
tastaylvr
T
octagonation
two middleweights in UFC 294 pulled out
Replies
14
Views
503
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,360
Messages
54,996,392
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top