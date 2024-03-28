is Khamzat the most "goalpost-moved" fighter ever?

Dionysian

Dionysian

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Apr 11, 2010
Messages
18,298
Reaction score
10,705
I've honestly never seen anything like this.

BEFORE: "He will be exposed the second he fights someone towards the top of the division. So much hype"
THEN: *steamrolls Li without taking one hit*
AFTER: "lol Li sucks"

BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Finally he is fighting a real WW!"
THEN: *beats top 3 Burns who is a stylistic nightmare in a FOTY*
AFTER: "lol Burns is a LW and should have won"

BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Kevin is the true fighter of 2020 not Khamzat."
THEN: *steamrolls Kevin without taking one hit*
AFTER: "lol Kevin sucks"

BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Kamaru is so much better. Khamzat has no way to win."
THEN: *one fight removed from an extremely close WW title fight, long-time dominant WW champ with the best TDD in the whole UFC gets soundly outgrappled for the first time in his life / loses decision*
AFTER: "lol Kamaru sucks / is a WW / lol he has no knees / he is 80 years old"

BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Finally he is fighting a real MW!"
THEN: *Costa pulls out*
AFTER: "lol Khamzat doesn't fight!"

BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Finally he is fighting a real MW!"
MY GUESS "THEN": Khamzat wins vs the former MW champ / top 5 MW figher / stylistic nightmare
MY GUESS "AFTER": "lol Rob sucks / he was a WW / he is 80 years old"

I know haters have existed since the sport began but I've never seen so much goal-post-moving for a single fighter in the sport's history. Can you think of anything in MMA history that rivals this level of psychosis or shameless goalpost moving?
 
Last edited:
Khamzat blasted on the scene fighting 3x in a few weeks, then fast forward and he's fighting once a year at best now
 
He would be cut from the UFC for never being good if the internet made decisions...
 
K'zat be like I want to fight this guy no I want to fight that guy, I am having a fight soon, no I'm not having a fight soon, I am very sick, no I am not sick, yes I am very sick indeed and no I am not sick at all, I will take you out in the first round no I will take it to a decision. Stuff like that?
 
I would agree yeah.

Khamzat fans before the Burns fight- "Khamzat is going to destroy this former LW. He isn't durable enough to survive, Usman finished him with a jab lmao. Imagine what Khamzat will do to him"

After Burns fight where he beat Khakzat up- "Burns is the best guy at 170 besides Khamzat. He beats every single other fighter in the division. People that bring up that he's a former 155er are haters. Burns is a big welterweight with one punch KO power and the best BJJ we've ever seen."

Burns then goes on to decision the ghost of Masvidal and loses a bunch of other fights.

Before Usman fight- "Usman is old and washed with no knees, fighting on short notice. How many seconds do you think Khamzat takes to finish him?"

After Usman fight where he beat Khamzat up- "Usman is an amazing win for Khamzat. He is still a P4P great and showed he's got so much left in the tank. I think he could get the belt at 185 if Khamzat left the division. The short notice didn't affect him at all, he trains all year round and was in as great a shape as ever."
 
Don't expect anyone to admit it. I've seen all this shit since Khamzat started making a splash. Wait until they dismiss the entire MW division and say he needs to challenge himself at LHW. It's absolutely stupid hearing how he gasses instantly and anyone who can make it to the 2nd round+ with him will win, when Khamzat's biggest wins were decisions.
 
STRAWBOSS said:
K'zat be like I want to fight this guy no I want to fight that guy, I am having a fight soon, no I'm not having a fight soon, I am very sick, no I am not sick, yes I am very sick indeed and no I am not sick at all, I will take you out in the first round no I will take it to a decision. Stuff like that?
Click to expand...
BigTruck said:
Khamzat blasted on the scene fighting 3x in a few weeks, then fast forward and he's fighting once a year at best now
Click to expand...
I don't see what the organization preventing him from fighting in this country has to do with this thread (which is about goalpost moving)
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
TS has shit memory or is a liar cause everyone was saying Kamaru would get smoked.
Click to expand...
Not everyone said that, no. Many (myself included) said Kamaru (best TDD in the sport at the time) was a bigger challenge than Costa (not the best TDD in the sport).

Again, I get that the fight is over so now is the time to shit on Kamaru and say "lol never that good" and all that garbage.

Urluberluu said:
Every time he fights a top 5 he struggles, he is not the monster you sold us, he is overrated.
Click to expand...
... and wins. A guy who beats every top 5 person (champs included) is not overrated. But keep that energy / give him his props if he beats Rob instead of tossing Rob in the trash afterwards like many did with Burns and Kamaru
 
can't all of those things be true at once? i don't see the lies on either side. those guys ARE top fighters, and THEY ARE OLD. blame the UFC for not going out and seeking out YOUNG WORLD CLASS talent. instead of sucking all the shit out of the contender series.
 
Dionysian said:
I don't see what the organization preventing him from fighting in this country has to do with this thread (which is about goalpost moving)

Not everyone said that, no. Many (myself included) said Kamaru (best TDD in the sport at the time) was a bigger challenge than Costa (not the best TDD in the sport).

Again, I get that the fight is over so now is the time to shit on Kamaru and say "lol never that good" and all that garbage.
Click to expand...

it's not that he's never that good. only idiots say that. but there's merit to "all the top guys he fights are from the weight class below" and Usman was on short notice, you really thought he was going to be tougher than Costa? that's crazy to me.
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
TS has shit memory or is a liar cause everyone was saying Kamaru would get smoked.
Click to expand...

This, he was supposed to run through Usman cause he's old, has no knees, took the fight on 10 days notice and arguably didn't even win(he didn't lose though). I don't think the goalpost has been moved that much on him to be honest, he just has a shit load of casual fans that don't watch the sport much and overrated the shit out of him. He's still a very good fighter but this idea that he was going to be a double champ was never based on reality.
 
who has moved goalposts?

The guy was supposed to be a wrecking ball at both WW and MW. He missed his last WW weigh in by a ton and refuses to fight a real MW.

"Goalposts"
 
You're rewriting history a bit here, Chimaev was around a -250 betting favorite over Usman and was expected by most to finish him, given the short notice etc.

You're framing the opinions of a very small amount of people as the view of the majority lol.
 
b00tysweat said:
who has moved goalposts?

The guy was supposed to be a wrecking ball at both WW and MW. He missed his last WW weigh in by a ton and refuses to fight a real MW.

"Goalposts"
Click to expand...
A large % of fans that keep predicting a loss then keep tossing his opponent in the trash when that loss doesn't materialize.

He is signed to fight top 5 MW Robert right now, so it is weird to say "refuses to fight a real MW" in the present tense. Was Costa not a real MW? He was supposed to fight him as well but then Costa pulled out so why that narrative persisted is strange.
 
The absolute state of Khamzat fans

kXahoz5.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mjfan23
Khamzat most feared man in mma
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
podsox
P
IronGolem007
Khamzat Will Most Likely Lose ...
6 7 8
Replies
154
Views
9K
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin
Can we talk about how competitive Jack was rolling with Gilbert Burns?
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
CashMoney1991
C
B-Level
Khamzat is a manufactured hype job
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Human Bass
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,855
Messages
55,312,270
Members
174,734
Latest member
Bob Gnuheart

Share this page

Back
Top