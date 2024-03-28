is Khamzat the most "goalpost-moved" fighter ever?

Dionysian
I've honestly never seen anything like this.
BEFORE: "He will be exposed the second he fights someone towards the top of the division. So much hype"
THEN: *steamrolls Li without taking one hit*
AFTER: "lol Li sucks"
BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Finally he is fighting a real WW!"
THEN: *beats top 3 Burns who is a stylistic nightmare in a FOTY*
AFTER: "lol Burns is a LW and should have won"
BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Kevin is the true fighter of 2020 not Khamzat."
THEN: *steamrolls Kevin without taking one hit*
AFTER: "lol Kevin sucks"
BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Kamaru is so much better. Khamzat has no way to win."
THEN: *one fight removed from an extremely close WW title fight, long-time dominant WW champ with the best TDD in the whole UFC gets soundly outgrappled for the first time in his life / loses decision*
AFTER: "lol Kamaru sucks / is a WW / lol he has no knees / he is 80 years old"
BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Finally he is fighting a real MW!"
THEN: *Costa pulls out*
AFTER: "lol Khamzat doesn't fight!"
BEFORE: "He will be exposed. Finally he is fighting a real MW!"
MY GUESS "THEN": Khamzat wins vs the former MW champ / top 5 MW figher / stylistic nightmare
MY GUESS "AFTER": "lol Rob sucks / he was a WW / he is 80 years old"
I know haters have existed since the sport began but I've never seen so much goal-post-moving for a single fighter in the sport's history. Can you think of anything in MMA history that rivals this level of psychosis or shameless goalpost moving?
