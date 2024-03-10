Can we talk about how competitive Jack was rolling with Gilbert Burns?

He reversed Burns multiple times, hit a switch on him. To be clear Gilbert got the better of the grappling but Everyone said Jack was cooked if it got to the mat

Khamzat and Kamaru ducked the ground like the plague with Gilbert wanted zero to do with grappling. Jack who people constantly call a white belt and will get exposed rolled with the best BJJ WW, lost most scrambles but won the most important one and ended up KOing Burns right after.

Then he calls out boogeyman of division Shavkat. Balls of absolute steel. Jack has no fear.
 
ExitLUPin said:
He reversed Burns multiple times, hit a switch on him. To be clear Gilbert got the better of the grappling but Everyone said Jack was cooked if it got to the mat

Khamzat and Kamaru ducked the ground like the plague with Gilbert wanted zero to do with grappling. Jack who people constantly call a white belt and will get exposed rolled with the best BJJ WW, lost most scrambles but won the most important one and ended up KOing Burns right after.

Then he calls out boogeyman of division Shavkat. Balls of absolute steel. Jack has no fear.
Fairly standard Aussie MMA grappling there. Learn a few escapes and hope for the best. Props to escape but he called out the wrong guy. Shavkat will look two divisions bigger and sub him easy. Agreed though absolute balls of steel and props to put away a nasty fighter.

I'd rather see him fight Garry but he's ranked up with this so have to see how it goes. Crazy how he handles these guys too, looks to be the same fight size as Poirier
 
I think in the same way that takedown threats amplify stand-up, good lethal striking amplifies grappling of the striker because the grappler takes unusual risks to keep the fight on the ground or finish it because of fear of the stand-up.
 
I know he did some training with craig jones in the lead up to this fight...I'm sure he got some solid technical advice on get ups and escapes from him. When Gilbert got his back in the 1st(?) round I thought he was cooked
 
He looked slick on the ground. And his immediate read of the knee after sweeping and getting up in the third was beautiful.
 
Belal really messed this guy up. Softened him up for JDM.
 
Jack has shown promise on the ground before this fight. I wasn't to worried if Gilbert got him down, his defense was on point.
 
GSPrush1 said:
Jack has shown promise on the ground before this fight. I wasn't to worried if Gilbert got him down, his defense was on point.
Yeah, but his last fight he didn't look as good. Therefore he's a white belt. Isn't that the rule of MMA fandom, judge someone by their worst performances only?
 
Was pretty impressive.

Maybe Gilbert was sub hunting to aggressively but nonetheless he got up several times and had his hand up at the end.
 
