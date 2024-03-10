Can we talk about how competitive Jack was rolling with Gilbert Burns?

He reversed Burns multiple times, hit a switch on him. To be clear Gilbert got the better of the grappling but Everyone said Jack was cooked if it got to the mat



Khamzat and Kamaru ducked the ground like the plague with Gilbert wanted zero to do with grappling. Jack who people constantly call a white belt and will get exposed rolled with the best BJJ WW, lost most scrambles but won the most important one and ended up KOing Burns right after.



Then he calls out boogeyman of division Shavkat. Balls of absolute steel. Jack has no fear.