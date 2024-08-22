Khamzat is gonna make DDP cry

AdamWarlock
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2021
- Messages
- 1,451
- Reaction score
- 1,944
still undefeated
just mauled one of the greatest WW of all time
didn't give no fuks about making weights and fight, fight whenever he feels like it
kill everybody
you soyboys can keep crying and hating him all you want
but the king is back, whittaker is just another victim, and then he will wrestlefuk ddp into oblivion, khabib style
then comes back to ww, claim the belt too, while molest poatan at the same time
long live the king
absolutely no one pose a threat
remember how badly people want khabib to lose and failed? you are facing a more menacing, stronger, talker faster khabib with equal skills. it's over boys, the new king is claiming his throne
just mauled one of the greatest WW of all time
didn't give no fuks about making weights and fight, fight whenever he feels like it
kill everybody
you soyboys can keep crying and hating him all you want
but the king is back, whittaker is just another victim, and then he will wrestlefuk ddp into oblivion, khabib style
then comes back to ww, claim the belt too, while molest poatan at the same time
long live the king
absolutely no one pose a threat
remember how badly people want khabib to lose and failed? you are facing a more menacing, stronger, talker faster khabib with equal skills. it's over boys, the new king is claiming his throne