Khamzat is gonna make DDP cry

still undefeated

just mauled one of the greatest WW of all time

didn't give no fuks about making weights and fight, fight whenever he feels like it

kill everybody

you soyboys can keep crying and hating him all you want

but the king is back, whittaker is just another victim, and then he will wrestlefuk ddp into oblivion, khabib style

then comes back to ww, claim the belt too, while molest poatan at the same time

long live the king

absolutely no one pose a threat

remember how badly people want khabib to lose and failed? you are facing a more menacing, stronger, talker faster khabib with equal skills. it's over boys, the new king is claiming his throne
 
the-office-steve-carell.gif
 
This guy? DDP is going to walk him down and blast him to smithereens!

 
people say the same shit about khabib before the conor fight

oh he only beat cans, he's nothing, look how that turned out

did you guys even see how easy he mauled holland jingliang? it was like against grade school kids, too easy.

HoiceNJuicy said:
This guy? DDP is going to walk him down and blast him to smithereens!

Click to expand...


you stupid? he is sparring a dictator. imagine you are requested to sparr with a billionaire dictator, are you going full force?
 
I think he has a solid chance against Whittaker in his upcoming bout, but I have a strong sense DDP will beat and finish him if they fought
 
- Khamzat is yet to finish an elite opponent
- Khamzat has a good chance of drowning in a 5 round fight vs Whittaker
 
AdamWarlock said:
people say the same shit about khabib before the conor fight

oh he only beat cans, he's nothing, look how that turned out

did you guys even see how easy he mauled holland jingliang? it was like against grade school kids, too easy.



you stupid? he is sparring a dictator. imagine you are requested to sparr with a billionaire dictator, are you going full force?
Click to expand...

And they say dictators have amazing footwork too!

 
