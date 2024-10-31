30 year old swaggernaut Khamzat Chimaev cannot be stopped

Man I love this new Khamzat. It's like he's completely transformed, he's 30 years old, he has a kid now, he stopped skinning his head, he has that 30 year old man humor that makes him likeable and funny and he's more humble now. This version of Khamzat is so much better than eat gagnster for breakfast khamzat and even better, he's 10 times more unstoppable. Just look at him in the video below. I've never seen Khamzat with this much swagger ever in his life. He looks like a sophisticated classy millionare fighter, like a modern day bruce lee, he's going to be the floyd mayweather of mma, and if I may quote the illustrious gypsie king tyson fury, Khamzat Chimaev is the rolls royce of the middle weight division, a sleek well, oiled expedited piece of what modern technology is going to look like in the future. He's ahead of his time and he's going to be the man UFC middle weights aspire to beat for years. SIGN THE CONTRACT DDP!

 
I'm really happy he didn't just announce his retirement because it was getting weird after pulling out of the Rob fight.

If and it's a huge IF he beats DDP he will be the biggest star UFC has seen since Conor.
 
Just like with Fedor it will come that day work a L.
 
Who can not fight in U.S anymore but has no ghettotatoos..... But then again his relation with dictators
 
The US part is denied both by Khamzat and Dana the two men who should know this.. Khamzat can´t be a persona non grata he is to irrelevant for that. He is an entertainer employed by Endeavor Group Holdings and Disney
 
Last edited:
Buddy, it was not a dis.

It (my original reply) was meant sincerely.

There's nothing wrong with that. It's just how it is.

TS could say you feel this way (your original reply to thread) because you don't respect his artistry (Khamzat's).

Just trying to help you grow and mature as a person and as fan of MMA and member of the forum brother. 🌹
 
Help yourself sir
 
giphy.gif
 
Kham can and will be stopped. He won't survive the championship rounds.
 
