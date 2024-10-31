30 year old swaggernaut Khamzat Chimaev cannot be stopped

Man I love this new Khamzat. It's like he's completely transformed, he's 30 years old, he has a kid now, he stopped skinning his head, he has that 30 year old man humor that makes him likeable and funny and he's more humble now. This version of Khamzat is so much better than eat gagnster for breakfast khamzat and even better, he's 10 times more unstoppable. Just look at him in the video below. I've never seen Khamzat with this much swagger ever in his life. He looks like a sophisticated classy millionare fighter, like a modern day bruce lee, he's going to be the floyd mayweather of mma, and if I may quote the illustrious gypsie king tyson fury, Khamzat Chimaev is the rolls royce of the middle weight division, a sleek well, oiled expedited piece of what modern technology is going to look like in the future. He's ahead of his time and he's going to be the man UFC middle weights aspire to beat for years. SIGN THE CONTRACT DDP!



