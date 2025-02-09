  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Unstoppable Force vs Immovable Object: DDP vs Khamzat

This has the potential to be one of the biggest and most exciting fights of all time.

DDP pushes hard and can throw bombs all night long.. Khamzat is a destroyer and bullies grown men.. something has to give.

This may be the fight I want to see most in the UFC right now. Take my money, UFC.

MAKE IT HAPPEN DANA!

Can't wait. My most anticipated fight of this year.
DDP is an absolute unit and it'll be interesting to see if Khamzat can overpower him.
 
Big fan of both, so barring it ending on a foul or something weird, don't presume I will be left disappointed. Hopefully no setbacks for either and we get it sooner than later.
 
Which one is Dricus? Can't say unstoppable when we saw Soldic stop him.

Immovable?



Didn't look like that against Brunson who got TDs easily. Side control, mount, back with hooks, choke attempts and almost finished in 1st....

Dricus has not fought a legit offensive grappler since Brunson either. Just pure strikers.
 
Thepaintbucket said:
If DDP can survive Khamzats backpacking the first two rounds his chances go up dramatically
Definitely possible.. but do we think it’s 100% that Khamzat even gets him down early on.. DDP pushes early and often, could also see him being the one pushing Khamzat backwards off the rip

This is why I want to see it!!
 
I can't stand Chimaev and his fans are even worse, but he makes easy work of Du Plessis and anyone else at MW if he can stay healthy and legal for the next few years. Du Plessis, or anyone else will never be able to find a training partner who remotely presents a wrestling game like Khamzat to spar with, learn, and game plan for.

RIP Middleweight division.
 
It’ll be an entertaining fight, but I think Sean was the harder matchup for DDP because of how defensively sound he is and his solid cardio.

Chimaev is going to gas after two rounds and will be a punching bag the rest of the fight.
 
Hard to be unstoppable or immovable when you've only got 2 rounds of cardio in the tank... and have a 90% chance of not showing up for your fight. In all seriousness, this will be a good fight but I'll believe it happens when Bruce Buffer is reading their names out in the octagon
 
