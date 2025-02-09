Unstoppable Force vs Immovable Object: DDP vs Khamzat

USA!USA!
This has the potential to be one of the biggest and most exciting fights of all time.
DDP pushes hard and can throw bombs all night long.. Khamzat is a destroyer and bullies grown men.. something has to give.
This may be the fight I want to see most in the UFC right now. Take my money, UFC.
MAKE IT HAPPEN DANA!
