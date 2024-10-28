DDP v Khamzat ; Let's go

MMA is and ALWAYS has been about what have you given to me recently. Well, Khamzat made a hell of a statement against Rob. I think regardless of who you were going for, you wasn't expecting Rob to just get his jaw dislocated like that.

That fire will die down in a month or two like it always does but guys, I'm a neutral guy in general (Montreal born-bred, Living in Thailand since 2010) but man I feel like people are starting to do the same mistake that we ALL have done already which is to overlook DDP.

I have no idea who win this fight. DDP is obviously a very messy striker (I still have no clue what he's doing despite trained 10 years in Muay Thai). DDP is a very weird, unorthodox and tough puzzle to figure out. Can Khamzat really just go out there and sumbit him?

Both of them are training in Thailand often and I know that for a fact. I also know that DDP is a very large guy (not tall, not the biggest monster in the room, but obviously very tough).

I want you guys opinion. I personally rooted against DDP for the Rob fight. I also picked him against Strickland and then I learned my lesson I guess and picked him against Izzy lol.

Sorry I'm kinda high and don't want to talk too much but I guess my question is -- Is DDP really a push over for Khamzat? Or, are we again victim of the ''what have you done for me lately'' factor.
 
If the UFC doesn't do this next they are beyond saving.

It would be a reprehensibly bad matchmaking to not have khamzat go next if possible
 
RockyLockridge said:
If the UFC doesn't do this next they are beyond saving.

It would be a reprehensibly bad matchmaking to not have khamzat go next if possible
Meh. DDP earned his shot. Kumshot fights every other year, so if he fights and wins again within a year, then yes. He deserves it. But if beats an elite every 1.5 years. . . I can only imagine how slow he'll be in defending the belt. No thanks. Show/prove that you can show up regularly (like recent GOAT champs like Poatan or Izzy).
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Meh. DDP earned his shot. Kumshot fights every other year, so if he fights and wins again within a year, then yes. He deserves it. But if beats an elite every 1.5 years. . . I can only imagine how slow he'll be in defending the belt. No thanks. Show/prove that you can show up regularly (like recent GOAT champs like Poatan or Izzy).
I understand this point of view and wont argue against it.
 
I've doubted the Donkey Kong strength of DDP for too long. That being said since I'd like him to win he won't. Ya'll can thank me.
 
