DDP v Khamzat ; Let's go

MMA is and ALWAYS has been about what have you given to me recently. Well, Khamzat made a hell of a statement against Rob. I think regardless of who you were going for, you wasn't expecting Rob to just get his jaw dislocated like that.



That fire will die down in a month or two like it always does but guys, I'm a neutral guy in general (Montreal born-bred, Living in Thailand since 2010) but man I feel like people are starting to do the same mistake that we ALL have done already which is to overlook DDP.



I have no idea who win this fight. DDP is obviously a very messy striker (I still have no clue what he's doing despite trained 10 years in Muay Thai). DDP is a very weird, unorthodox and tough puzzle to figure out. Can Khamzat really just go out there and sumbit him?



Both of them are training in Thailand often and I know that for a fact. I also know that DDP is a very large guy (not tall, not the biggest monster in the room, but obviously very tough).



I want you guys opinion. I personally rooted against DDP for the Rob fight. I also picked him against Strickland and then I learned my lesson I guess and picked him against Izzy lol.



Sorry I'm kinda high and don't want to talk too much but I guess my question is -- Is DDP really a push over for Khamzat? Or, are we again victim of the ''what have you done for me lately'' factor.