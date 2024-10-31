Not very hot take: I favor Sean* over Khamzat vs DDP

R

Rubios

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
216
Reaction score
223
*Assuming Sean trains with Alex and implements a way more aggressive striking approach.
Meaning actually throws his rear hand.

He only lost due to low activity, he was landing the jab at will and managing distance.
His style proved to be very uncomfortable for Dricus.

DDP vs Khamzat would be a train crash and I believe DDP has more horsepower, cardio and better striking.
 
eddiemurphyyesnodapprov.gif
 
Rubios said:
*Assuming Sean trains with Alex and implements a way more aggressive striking approach.
Meaning actually throws his rear hand.

He only lost due to low activity, he was landing the jab at will and managing distance.
His style proved to be very uncomfortable for Dricus.

DDP vs Khamzat would be a train crash and I believe DDP has more horsepower, cardio and better striking.
Click to expand...
Strickland has overperformed and he will never be champion again. Khamzat mauls him and makes it look easy, and Du Plessis wins a rematch more convincingly.
 
I agree, assuming Sean fights completely different from what he's used to he should win. It's impossible DDP makes any adjustments, either prior or during the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
I give DDP the edge against Khamzat
5 6 7
Replies
137
Views
3K
Tweak896
Tweak896
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Replies
16
Views
903
Soggust
Soggust
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
7
Views
399
tornado362
tornado362
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka II
Replies
7
Views
560
Darkavius
Darkavius

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,153
Messages
56,432,531
Members
175,218
Latest member
Jumana

Share this page

Back
Top