Not very hot take: I favor Sean* over Khamzat vs DDP

*Assuming Sean trains with Alex and implements a way more aggressive striking approach.
Meaning actually throws his rear hand.
He only lost due to low activity, he was landing the jab at will and managing distance.
His style proved to be very uncomfortable for Dricus.
DDP vs Khamzat would be a train crash and I believe DDP has more horsepower, cardio and better striking.
Meaning actually throws his rear hand.
He only lost due to low activity, he was landing the jab at will and managing distance.
His style proved to be very uncomfortable for Dricus.
DDP vs Khamzat would be a train crash and I believe DDP has more horsepower, cardio and better striking.