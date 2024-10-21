future GOAT is ready to feed. the chechen wolf is gonna tear on them sheep

usman, whittaker, adesanya, ddp, pereira, belal, doesn't matter who



khamzat gonna tear through 3 divisions, nobody in ww, mw, lhw pose a threat to the future goat



haters should be glad sickness and injuries held him back for this long



but now, khamzat about to slaughter every single one of them, kill everybody



is sherdog ready for their new alpha daddy?