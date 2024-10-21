future GOAT is ready to feed. the chechen wolf is gonna tear on them sheep

AdamWarlock
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2021
- Messages
- 1,546
- Reaction score
- 2,079
usman, whittaker, adesanya, ddp, pereira, belal, doesn't matter who
khamzat gonna tear through 3 divisions, nobody in ww, mw, lhw pose a threat to the future goat
haters should be glad sickness and injuries held him back for this long
but now, khamzat about to slaughter every single one of them, kill everybody
is sherdog ready for their new alpha daddy?
