future GOAT is ready to feed. the chechen wolf is gonna tear on them sheep

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 5, 2021
Messages
1,546
Reaction score
2,079
usman, whittaker, adesanya, ddp, pereira, belal, doesn't matter who

khamzat gonna tear through 3 divisions, nobody in ww, mw, lhw pose a threat to the future goat

haters should be glad sickness and injuries held him back for this long

but now, khamzat about to slaughter every single one of them, kill everybody

is sherdog ready for their new alpha daddy?
 
remember that time he almost lost to gilbert burns
 
Burns beat canzat easily. lol as of this guy can be taken seriously after that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,137
Messages
56,372,839
Members
175,188
Latest member
chickslovescars

Share this page

Back
Top