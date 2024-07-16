Media Khamzat Chimaev Seeks Title Fight in Targeted Return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
89,670
Reaction score
136,794
khamzat-chimaev-threatens-sean-strickland-you-know-how-fast-i-can-finish-you.jpg


Khamzat Chimaev has a date in mind for his next Octagon appearance, and he wants the stakes to be significant for that fight.



Chimaev hasn’t competed since October 2023, when he took a majority decision over former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman in his middleweight debut at UFC 294. “Borz” was scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC on ABC 6 in Saudi Arabia on June 22 before a severe illness forced Chechen-born Swede to withdraw from the event.

While a victory in that fight would have likely placed Chimaev near the top of the contender’s queue at 185 pounds, he still believes he should have an opportunity to challenge for middleweight gold in his next bout. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Chimaev expects that will be at UFC 308 on Oct. 26.

“Most likely [my return will happen] in October in Abu Dhabi,” Chimaev told Match TV. “[The opponent is] unknown so far. I would like to fight for the title.

“I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt.”

www.sherdog.com

Khamzat Chimaev Seeks Title Fight in Targeted Return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev has a date in mind for his next Octagon appearance, and he wants the stakes to be significant for that fight.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
“I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt.”
Click to expand...
He couldn't be more wrong, this is basically the standard now. Just off the top of my head here are a few fighters who had to win more than seven fights to get a title shot:

Jon Fitch(8)
Yoel Romero(8)
Max Holloway(9)
Tony Ferguson(9)
Khabib Nurmagomedov(9)
Leon Edwards(9)
Islam Makhachev(10)

And in the case of Ferguson and Holloway they fought for interim titles in their tenth fight in their streak.
 
Khamzat is in my "meh" category for now.

If he fights, will watch, but if not, zero fux given.

He's made a ton of mouth noises about killing everyone, but then turned into a pull out merchant.

There's a lot of other far more active prospects and champions out there to keep an eye on right now, imo.
 
Islam Imamate said:
He couldn't be more wrong, this is basically the standard now. Just off the top of my head here are a few fighters who had to win more than seven fights to get a title shot:

Jon Fitch(8)
Yoel Romero(8)
Max Holloway(9)
Tony Ferguson(9)
Khabib Nurmagomedov(9)
Leon Edwards(9)
Islam Makhachev(10)

And in the case of Ferguson and Holloway they fought for interim titles in their tenth fight in their streak.
Click to expand...
Belal right? The Decisionater
 
Sycho Sid said:
First, lol at even thinking he will get a title fight.

Also, just off the top of my head, George Sotiropolous had 7 wins, and no title fight,.
Click to expand...
So did Jim Miller before Bendo broke his streak. In fact at the time those were the longest streaks in the division's history. Cowboy broke that record with 8 and then Tony did with his 12 fight streak and now Islam has the record.
filthybliss said:
Belal right? The Decisionater
Click to expand...
Couldn't remember the name.
 
helax said:
<YeahOKJen>
Click to expand...

Islam Imamate said:
He couldn't be more wrong, this is basically the standard now. Just off the top of my head here are a few fighters who had to win more than seven fights to get a title shot:

Jon Fitch(8)
Yoel Romero(8)
Max Holloway(9)
Tony Ferguson(9)
Khabib Nurmagomedov(9)
Leon Edwards(9)
Islam Makhachev(10)

And in the case of Ferguson and Holloway they fought for interim titles in their tenth fight in their streak.
Click to expand...

Arm Barbarian said:
Khamzat is in my "meh" category for now.

If he fights, will watch, but if not, zero fux given.

He's made a ton of mouth noises about killing everyone, but then turned into a pull out merchant.

There's a lot of other far more active prospects and champions out there to keep an eye on right now, imo.
Click to expand...

wufabufa said:
88165b8d-0534-427b-820e-9dd427622e3d_text.gif
Click to expand...

Neck&Neck said:
Sick of this scamming, immunocompromised, stuck on house arrest, glass cardio wolf ticket merchant

<RIP>
Click to expand...
khamzat-chimaev-khamzat-smile.gif
 
Islam Imamate said:
He couldn't be more wrong, this is basically the standard now. Just off the top of my head here are a few fighters who had to win more than seven fights to get a title shot:

Jon Fitch(8)
Yoel Romero(8)
Max Holloway(9)
Tony Ferguson(9)
Khabib Nurmagomedov(9)
Leon Edwards(9)
Islam Makhachev(10)

And in the case of Ferguson and Holloway they fought for interim titles in their tenth fight in their streak.
Click to expand...
Yea it's the standard now. Khamzat doesn't even have his 7 victories in the same division. Ian Garry right now is 8-0 in the UFC and his next fight will not be for a title.
 
Striker Fox said:
Since Strickland is going to sit out and get the winner of DDP/Adesanya, they need to make Khamzat/Whittaker again for UFC 308
Click to expand...
Don't really like Strickland getting a title shot off of just the Costa win but he deserves it more than Whittaker so I like your idea here.
 
Domitian said:
Yea it's the standard now. Khamzat doesn't even have his 7 victories in the same division. Ian Garry right now is 8-0 in the UFC and his next fight will not be for a title.
Click to expand...
giphy.webp
 
Get in line bud. Hasn't won a fight in years, and in a different weight class last time if I'm not mistaken...Let's see if that Dana White Privilege is still a thing.
 
Barely beating off the couch Usman warrants a title shot these days...
 
I have approximately zero confidence that this doofus can even make it through a training camp without ending up on death's door. But sure, let's build a whole event around him again. What could go wrong
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Costa regrets his words in Russian media: "I am almost ready to fight for the belt, but will agree to Chimaev too if ready"
Replies
14
Views
839
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Black9
Rumored Khamzat Chimaev Looks To Return UFC 308: Abu Dhabi - Oct. 26th
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,920
Messages
55,866,730
Members
174,970
Latest member
RJJFan

Share this page

Back
Top