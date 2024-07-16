Kowboy On Sherdog
Khamzat Chimaev has a date in mind for his next Octagon appearance, and he wants the stakes to be significant for that fight.
Chimaev hasn’t competed since October 2023, when he took a majority decision over former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman in his middleweight debut at UFC 294. “Borz” was scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC on ABC 6 in Saudi Arabia on June 22 before a severe illness forced Chechen-born Swede to withdraw from the event.
While a victory in that fight would have likely placed Chimaev near the top of the contender’s queue at 185 pounds, he still believes he should have an opportunity to challenge for middleweight gold in his next bout. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Chimaev expects that will be at UFC 308 on Oct. 26.
“Most likely [my return will happen] in October in Abu Dhabi,” Chimaev told Match TV. “[The opponent is] unknown so far. I would like to fight for the title.
“I have seven fights, seven victories. There is no fighter in the UFC who has won seven fights without fighting for the belt.”
Khamzat Chimaev has a date in mind for his next Octagon appearance, and he wants the stakes to be significant for that fight.
