If Chimaev can hold up and ride a bulked up Usman for an entire round he most certainly can do the same against Whittaker.There’s still plenty of time to pull out but if not, Chimaev will show his elite level once again and all the fickle idiots on here will be back on the bandwagon pretending they supported Khamzat even when it was fashionable to shit on him.Either that or Whittaker adds another win to his already ridiculously stacked murderer’s row of scalps.For the neutral fan (such as myself) this is one of the best fights we’ve had in a while. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be fuckin sick.