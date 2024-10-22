Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 93,843
- Reaction score
- 151,814
Chimaev and Whittaker will clash in a high-caliber middleweight bout in the co-main event at UFC 308 on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. While Chimaev has opened as a betting favorite, many consider it a pick ‘em matchup.
Usman, who has previously shared the Octagon with Chimaev, favous the Chechen-born Swede over Whittaker. Whittaker and Chimaev were originally scheduled to fight at UFC Saudi Arabia in June, but “Borz” was forced to pull out due to illness. Whittaker went on to score a first-round finish over highly-touted debutant Ikram Aliskerov, whose only other career loss came against Chimaev on the regional circuit. While Usman acknowledged Whittaker’s elite skillset, “The Nigerian Nightmare” feels Chimaev is just gifted. Although Whittaker boasts strong anti-grappling abilities at middleweight, Usman believes Chimaev will be able to impose his wrestling on “Bobby Knuckles.”
On a recent episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo picked Whittaker to finish Chimaev. However, Usman disagreed, comparing the former two-division UFC champ’s perspective to that of a casual fan.
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
“I don’t think you’re too harsh. I think a lot of casual fans feel the same way that you feel,” Usman said. “And Robert Whittaker is a guy that can grapple, or stop you from grappling, a guy that can put together the combinations that potentially get you out of there. I think Khamzat Chimaev is just special. If he is able to get his hands on you and drag you down to the ground, I think he is able to impose his will down there and potentially get that finish… Let me just keep it short… I love Robert Whittaker. I think Robert Whittaker is super talented, especially what he just went out there and did in disposing of Ikram. But if I had to choose, I’m gonna go with Khamzat Chimaev.”
Usman and Chimaev met in a middleweight clash at UFC 294 in October 2023, which marked the latter’s debut at 185 pounds. Chimaev scored a hard-earned majority decision win over the former welterweight champ and has since been dealing with lingering health issues. Usman also hasn’t fought since and currently stands at a crossroads in his career on the back of a three fight-slump that includes two title losses.
Meanwhile, Whittaker comes off consecutive wins over top-tier competition, which saw him rebound from a TKO loss against current champ Dricus Du Plessis.
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar