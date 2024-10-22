Media Kamaru Usman Picks Khamzat Chimaev Over Robert Whittaker

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
93,843
Reaction score
151,814
MixCollage-23-Jul-2024-12-12-PM-9160-1024x585.jpg

Kamaru Usman believes Khamzat Chimaev will beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Chimaev and Whittaker will clash in a high-caliber middleweight bout in the co-main event at UFC 308 on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. While Chimaev has opened as a betting favorite, many consider it a pick ‘em matchup.

Usman, who has previously shared the Octagon with Chimaev, favous the Chechen-born Swede over Whittaker. Whittaker and Chimaev were originally scheduled to fight at UFC Saudi Arabia in June, but “Borz” was forced to pull out due to illness. Whittaker went on to score a first-round finish over highly-touted debutant Ikram Aliskerov, whose only other career loss came against Chimaev on the regional circuit. While Usman acknowledged Whittaker’s elite skillset, “The Nigerian Nightmare” feels Chimaev is just gifted. Although Whittaker boasts strong anti-grappling abilities at middleweight, Usman believes Chimaev will be able to impose his wrestling on “Bobby Knuckles.”

On a recent episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo picked Whittaker to finish Chimaev. However, Usman disagreed, comparing the former two-division UFC champ’s perspective to that of a casual fan.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

“I don’t think you’re too harsh. I think a lot of casual fans feel the same way that you feel,” Usman said. “And Robert Whittaker is a guy that can grapple, or stop you from grappling, a guy that can put together the combinations that potentially get you out of there. I think Khamzat Chimaev is just special. If he is able to get his hands on you and drag you down to the ground, I think he is able to impose his will down there and potentially get that finish… Let me just keep it short… I love Robert Whittaker. I think Robert Whittaker is super talented, especially what he just went out there and did in disposing of Ikram. But if I had to choose, I’m gonna go with Khamzat Chimaev.”

Usman and Chimaev met in a middleweight clash at UFC 294 in October 2023, which marked the latter’s debut at 185 pounds. Chimaev scored a hard-earned majority decision win over the former welterweight champ and has since been dealing with lingering health issues. Usman also hasn’t fought since and currently stands at a crossroads in his career on the back of a three fight-slump that includes two title losses.

Meanwhile, Whittaker comes off consecutive wins over top-tier competition, which saw him rebound from a TKO loss against current champ Dricus Du Plessis.





@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh

@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
 
If Chimaev can hold up and ride a bulked up Usman for an entire round he most certainly can do the same against Whittaker.

There’s still plenty of time to pull out but if not, Chimaev will show his elite level once again and all the fickle idiots on here will be back on the bandwagon pretending they supported Khamzat even when it was fashionable to shit on him.

Either that or Whittaker adds another win to his already ridiculously stacked murderer’s row of scalps.

For the neutral fan (such as myself) this is one of the best fights we’ve had in a while. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be fuckin sick.

<{JustBleed}>
 
I'm probably going to be wrong but I'm going with Robert Whittaker for the upset. I like Chimaev's fighting style for 2 rounds, but I have seen Whittaker beat fighters who fade (Costa and Romero) and Chimaev arguably lost to Usman who was just an overweight Welterweight for that fight. Rob is nowhere near his prime but I think Chimaev is chinny and if the Rob that fought Aliskerov shows up being gassed and chinny is not a good idea.

Also, personally, I do not want Chimaev to win because who the hell knows how long it will be before a title fight happens (after the Strickland/Dricus fight)? Additionally, if Dricus/Chimaev happens I don't think Chimaev beats Dricus.
 
many fighters will panic when Khamzat gets hold of them and drags them down. I don´t think Whittaker has the patience of Usman not many fighters do except very very few which Is why I believe Chimaev is gonna get the sub
 
Darkavius said:
I'm probably going to be wrong but I'm going with Robert Whittaker for the upset. I like Chimaev's fighting style for 2 rounds, but I have seen Whittaker beat fighters who fade (Costa and Romero) and Chimaev arguably lost to Usman who was just an overweight Welterweight for that fight. Rob is nowhere near his prime but I think Chimaev is chinny and if the Rob that fought Aliskerov shows up being gassed and chinny is not a good idea.

Also, personally, I do not want Chimaev to win because who the hell knows how long it will be before a title fight happens (after the Strickland/Dricus fight)? Additionally, if Dricus/Chimaev happens I don't think Chimaev beats Dricus.
Click to expand...

Stop hating bro
Chimaev arguably lost to Usman??

Khamzat Chimaev def. Kamaru Usman :: UFC 294 :: MMA Decisions

mmadecisions.com mmadecisions.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Is Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker the most anticipated upcoming fight?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Poatan
Poatan
Unheralded Truth
DDP opens as favorite over Strickland, Pereira & underdog to Chimaev
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
TerrorTimmy
TerrorTimmy
Alpha_T83
Whittaker looking confident and ready to "hunt down" Khamzat
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
TerrorTimmy
TerrorTimmy
Reach4theSky
Media Khamzat contemplating retirement?
6 7 8
Replies
156
Views
8K
filthybliss
filthybliss
Substance Abuse
Media Dricus Du Plessis Says Robert Whittaker is More Deserving of a Title Shot Than Sean Strickland.
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
4K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,255
Messages
56,378,897
Members
175,190
Latest member
El_chapo_of_devon

Share this page

Back
Top