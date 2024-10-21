Streeter said: He has to make 2 straight fights to fight for title. He is an entertaining fighter but he fights maybe once a year n conatantly pulls out. Can't have a champ that only fights once yearly imo no matter how good it pissed me off with Khabib as well.



Have him beat Whitaker then maybe fight then fight loser of Strickland v Dricus Click to expand...

Why should he.. He was next in line at WW and MW even ahead of Dricus but due to injury Dricus was passed up and if he smokes Whittaker it is done. His next fight is for the title. The rest can line up and try to take it from Chimaev he is gonna go on a run. Chimaev definitely won´t be a title hugger and will fight every 2nd month if possible and the only reason he didn´t fight often was because everybody was ducking him. I mean the ranked guys but when his the champion they will have to line up like hookers and have no other choice. Chimaev will fight frequently if he is offered ideal opponents and it can only happen when he is champ