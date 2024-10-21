Media Khamzat Chimaev Addresses Illness That Forced Exit from First Whittaker Bout

Khamzat Chimaev has taken some heat for his lack of activity in recent years.
Khamzat Chimaev Addresses Illness That Forced Exit from First Whittaker Bout

Khamzat Chimaev has taken some heat for his lack of activity in recent years.
After emerging as one of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's hottest prospects in 2020, Chimaev's ascent has slowed somewhat. He fought just once in 2023 and will make his first appearance this year when he meets Robert Whittaker in the UFC 308 co-headliner on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

"Borz" was supposed to face Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22, but the Chechen-born Swede was forced to pull out of the event after become "violently ill" a little more than a week before the fight. According to Chimaev, his exit occurred due to circumstances beyond his control.


"We were in training camp. The first month was very good," Chimaev said on the UFC Countdown show. "The last three weeks, my immunity goes down. I don't know what happened. All the guys ate the same food, [but] only got sick.

UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!

"I was in the hospital for a couple of days. I came out and started to train again and the same s—t happened again. The doctor said to me, 'You need to just be off from the gym and not just training, not doing nothing.' I went home to the mountains."

Chimaev recently revealed that he has altered his training approach to emphasize rest and recovery during his camp, which he expects will improve his immune system health as fight night approaches.

The 30-year-old Chimaev is 13-0 since beginning his professional tenure in 2018. He is 7-0 in UFC competition and is coming off a majority decision triumph over former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in his 185-pound debut at UFC 294 in October 2023.



He has to make 2 straight fights to fight for title. He is an entertaining fighter but he fights maybe once a year n conatantly pulls out. Can't have a champ that only fights once yearly imo no matter how good it pissed me off with Khabib as well.

Have him beat Whitaker then maybe fight then fight loser of Strickland v Dricus

Have him beat Whitaker then maybe fight then fight loser of Strickland v Dricus
 
Streeter said:
He has to make 2 straight fights to fight for title. He is an entertaining fighter but he fights maybe once a year n conatantly pulls out. Can't have a champ that only fights once yearly imo no matter how good it pissed me off with Khabib as well.

Have him beat Whitaker then maybe fight then fight loser of Strickland v Dricus
Why should he.. He was next in line at WW and MW even ahead of Dricus but due to injury Dricus was passed up and if he smokes Whittaker it is done. His next fight is for the title. The rest can line up and try to take it from Chimaev he is gonna go on a run. Chimaev definitely won´t be a title hugger and will fight every 2nd month if possible and the only reason he didn´t fight often was because everybody was ducking him. I mean the ranked guys but when his the champion they will have to line up like hookers and have no other choice. Chimaev will fight frequently if he is offered ideal opponents and it can only happen when he is champ
 
If chimaev makes it to the cage I got him winning 29-28 he’ll gas and coast in the third
 
octagonation said:
Why should he..
Because he rarely fights n most times last few years hes pulled out more than fought. You shouldn't get rewarded for never fighting. Show you can can showto 2 straight fights first. Soon as he gets the belt if he
Does he will do the Khabib thing and just fight once a year as champ. As great as Khabib was that was bullshit.
 
No but seriously, if he pulls out of this he may as well look at doing something else for a career
 
Is this fight 3 rounds or 5?
 
Streeter said:
Because he rarely fights n most times last few years hes pulled out more than fought. You shouldn't get rewarded for never fighting. Show you can can showto 2 straight fights first. Soon as he gets the belt if he
Does he will do the Khabib thing and just fight once a year as champ. As great as Khabib was that was bullshit.
Chimaev only pulled out once and besides I don´t give a fuk about Khabib he is irrelevant in this topic.

Chimaev likes to fight in quick succession but there was no opponents for him except cans. When he was trashing Meersheart and others in weeks he was being called can crasher but if they continued lining him up cans it would have been dedundant hence top opponents aren´t available but when he is champ that changes
 
