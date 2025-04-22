Kowboy On Sherdog
Khamzat Chimaev shares a photo of him submitting Caio Borralho
@KChimaev pic.twitter.com/acLZpwkM1u
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 21, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev is flexing about his sparring session with Caio Borralho amid rumors of a matchup between the two.
Borralho recently claimed that Chimaev has accepted a matchup with him, potentially for an interim middleweight title. “The Natural” also believes it’ll be a bigger draw than Chimaev fighting champ Dricus Du Plessis for the title.
“Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt!” Borralho wrote on X. “This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Mark my words.”
Khamzat said yes!
The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt!
This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Marks my words
— Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) April 20, 2025
While Chimaev didn’t refute rumors of the matchup, “Borz” responded with a picture of himself holding Borralho in a rear-naked choke in sparring.
Known as one of the best wrestlers in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Chimaev has finished six of his eight UFC wins so far. The undefeated contender is coming off a dominant first-round submission win over former champ Robert Whittaker.
Meanwhile, Borralho hasn’t lost since his lone pro defeat in his sophomore outing in 2015. The Brazilian is has finished two of his seven UFC wins and comes off a unanimous decision win over veteran contender Jared Cannonier.
Khamzat Chimaev is flexing about his sparring session with Caio Borralho amid rumors of a matchup between the two.
