Rumored Chimaev reveals plans for USA fight in May + Abu Dhabi in October 2025

Asked about the likely schedule, undefeated UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev said he's expecting to fight for the title in May, or at the latest June:

"I would like to have a fight against the champion in America, after the rematch between Du Plessis and Strickland. The UFC has promised me that. After Ramadan, in
May or June for me to get in shape."

However, Chimaev also added:

´"And then in October, in Abu Dhabi. That is to win the belt and defend it there. Let's see what will happen," MMA Mania quotes Chimaev as saying.

source: https://ringside24.com/en/news/mma/196210-chimaev-named-a-timeline-for-his-return-to-the-octagon
 
He’s gonna be a terrible champ. We’ll be lucky to get one title fight a year
 
Zzzzzzzzz wake me up when this guy fights on a regular schedule again
 
khamzat-chimaev-khamzat.gif
 
I hope DPP beats him. Do not want this guy as champ.

I hope DDP also beats Sean. That would be a sad day if Khamzat fights Sean because then I will actually have to root for Khamzat to be champ, and that's sad.
 
Why the hell can't i post sherdog smilies anymore. No better opportunity for the sarcastically nodding broad giving a thumbs up
 
This dude never fights.

1 fight in 2024
1 fight in 2023

Talking about an 8 month break between fights now...
Yeah I mean that level of activity is not impressive but given his recent schedule maybe we should appreciate this.
 
Hell fight the winner for the title, like he said.

I can see them doing Izzy vs Khamzat in October. As long as Izzy wins his next one.
 
Since he secured the title shot and is waiting for DDP vs Strickland, it's pretty logical that there will be a gap. It's a shame he didn't get the title shot before Strickland.

For his previous inactivity, he has had pretty well documented injuries and illnesses.

Good news that he plans to defend his belt again in October, 2 title fights a year is pretty normal.
 
DDP will make his own schedule if he beats sean. He's not one of those champs that gets strong armed around.
 
Hmm,

Khamzat can't be faking the Fauci Flu no more,

OR show up fat on a fight week,

OR head to the ER where they have a room reserved for him -- without raising suspicions that he lost his nerve to fight.

Time will tell...
 
<{cum@me}>
 
If you only fought twice in TWO YEARS, take another fight.

Its really absurd this goes on.
 
If you only fought twice in TWO YEARS, take another fight.

Its really absurd this goes on.
It's rare that someone who is 100% guaranteed his shot takes another fight before that, since it's high risk and low reward. It ended quite badly for Tony Ferguson and Gaethje, for example.
 
Silly Khamscam haven’t you realized by now a promised Title Shot from Dana is never guaranteed
But he’s a brave man for wanting to fight in the USA, far away from the magic Abu Dhabi scales

Why the hell can't i post sherdog smilies anymore. No better opportunity for the sarcastically nodding broad giving a thumbs up
I got chu fam

<YeahOKJen>
 
