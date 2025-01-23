Unheralded Truth
Asked about the likely schedule, undefeated UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev said he's expecting to fight for the title in May, or at the latest June:
"I would like to have a fight against the champion in America, after the rematch between Du Plessis and Strickland. The UFC has promised me that. After Ramadan, in
May or June for me to get in shape."
However, Chimaev also added:
´"And then in October, in Abu Dhabi. That is to win the belt and defend it there. Let's see what will happen," MMA Mania quotes Chimaev as saying.
source: https://ringside24.com/en/news/mma/196210-chimaev-named-a-timeline-for-his-return-to-the-octagon
