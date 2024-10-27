Khamzat and Yoels performances against Rob shows once again there is a big difference between MMA wrestling and wrestling

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,480
Reaction score
48,489
Application, integration is key. Yoel is one of the most talented and dominant wrestlers to ever transition to MMA and fight at top level. He got Rob a few times but overall had little success grappling him. Khamzat treated Rob like he did Jingliang and Holland. Now you can say Rob is past his best sure but we're not talking striking or a chin issue. Grappling, scrambles, defense doesnt just fall off a cliff and Rob did escape once or twice but Khamzat kept using those escapes to keep trapping Rob. With Yoel Rob could disengage much easier because Yoels wrestling didn't adapt that highly to MMA. He was still a good wrestler but not Khamzats level MMA wrestling. He was constantly controlling Robs wrists, riding him in a way Yoel wasn't capable of. Yoel was a good grappler in MMA but not elite truth be told for most of his UFC career he was much more of a striker than grappler.
 
Ehhhh ... I think what matters more is that Romero was a freestyle wrestler, which doesn't translate as well to MMA as folkstyle or Dagestani type smothering top control.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
BodybagJohnny** said:
Ehhhh ... I think what matters more is that Romero was a freestyle wrestler, which doesn't translate as well to MMA as folkstyle or Dagestani type smothering top control.
Click to expand...
Good post. Could someone elaborate on why perhaps freestyle wrestling doesn’t translate ? Wasn’t Cormier a Freestyle wrestler ?
 
BodybagJohnny** said:
Ehhhh ... I think what matters more is that Romero was a freestyle wrestler, which doesn't translate as well to MMA as folkstyle or Dagestani type smothering top control.
Click to expand...

Uhh.... you know Khamzat's background is freestyle? Not every Dagestani or Chechyan background is sambo. Khamzat dominated Sweden nationals in freestyle, gold medaled every time he competed and was 24-0 even manhandled Jack Hermannson in freestyle. Granted Sweden is hardly a wrestling capital but that is Khamzats background and he was doing it long before MMA. Khamzat didn't have the Abdulmanap upbringing like Khabibs team or sambo Russian background like Ikram. He was a freestyle wrestler in Sweden THEN adapted everything to what we see now in MMA. Yoel wasn't able to do that.
 
moreorless87 said:
The real difference is Yoel never focused that much on his grappling in MMA, Khamzat has far more in setting up takedowns and is obviously a far better submission grappler.

Romero was always focused mostly on being a KO artist in MMA.
Click to expand...

Khamzat is a freestyle wrestler. Nothing to do with folkstyle. Dagestanis are mostly freestyle wrestlers too.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Uhh.... you know Khamzat's background is freestyle? Not every Dagestani or Chechyan background is sambo. Khamzat dominated Sweden nationals in freestyle, gold medaled every time he competed and was 24-0 even manhandled Jack Hermannson in freestyle. Granted Sweden is hardly a wrestling capital but that is Khamzats background and he was doing it long before MMA. Khamzat didn't have the Abdulmanap upbringing like Khabibs team or sambo Russian background like Ikram. He was a freestyle wrestler in Sweden THEN adapted everything to what we see now in MMA. Yoel wasn't able to do that.
Click to expand...

Yep. Khamzat is a freestyle wrestler, so are the dagestani wrestlers. Freestyle wrestling is like religion in Kavkaz region.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Application, integration is key. Yoel is one of the most talented and dominant wrestlers to ever transition to MMA and fight at top level. He got Rob a few times but overall had little success grappling him. Khamzat treated Rob like he did Jingliang and Holland. Now you can say Rob is past his best sure but we're not talking striking or a chin issue. Grappling, scrambles, defense doesnt just fall off a cliff and Rob did escape once or twice but Khamzat kept using those escapes to keep trapping Rob. With Yoel Rob could disengage much easier because Yoels wrestling didn't adapt that highly to MMA. He was still a good wrestler but not Khamzats level MMA wrestling. He was constantly controlling Robs wrists, riding him in a way Yoel wasn't capable of. Yoel was a good grappler in MMA but not elite truth be told for most of his UFC career he was much more of a striker than grappler.
Click to expand...

Makes it all the more impressive when you look at the fact that Rob had TWO training camps to prepare for Khamzat's wrestling, and he still couldn't get out the first round.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Makes it all the more impressive when you look at the fact that Rob had TWO training camps to prepare for Khamzat's wrestling, and he still couldn't get out the first round.
Click to expand...

He was extremely well prepared and I've never seen him this fired up and confident. Khamzat is just overwhelming.
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
Makes it all the more impressive when you look at the fact that Rob had TWO training camps to prepare for Khamzat's wrestling, and he still couldn't get out the first round.
Click to expand...
yeah man, this shocked me

Broken jaw aside, he had nothing for Khamzat's grappling. it was crazy to watch
 
RichardHarrow said:
Good post. Could someone elaborate on why perhaps freestyle wrestling doesn’t translate ? Wasn’t Cormier a Freestyle wrestler ?
Click to expand...
Olympic wrestling is freestyle but college wrestling is folkstyle. So Cormier is well versed in both

Folkstyle translates better to MMA because in folkstyle there's more emphasis in riding opponents and working from top position.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Uhh.... you know Khamzat's background is freestyle? Not every Dagestani or Chechyan background is sambo. Khamzat dominated Sweden nationals in freestyle, gold medaled every time he competed and was 24-0 even manhandled Jack Hermannson in freestyle. Granted Sweden is hardly a wrestling capital but that is Khamzats background and he was doing it long before MMA. Khamzat didn't have the Abdulmanap upbringing like Khabibs team or sambo Russian background like Ikram. He was a freestyle wrestler in Sweden THEN adapted everything to what we see now in MMA. Yoel wasn't able to do that.
Click to expand...

Chimaez started with sambo and judo


www.instagram.com

ValidWrestlingOfficial on Instagram: "Khamzat Chimaev talking about his background in wrestling,judo,sambo in Russia and how he started training MMA in Sweden🔥 during Nelk boys podcast #fyp #wrestling #judo #sambo #grappling #mma #khamzatchimaev #б

662 likes, 1 comments - validwrestlingofficial on October 20, 2023: "Khamzat Chimaev talking about his background in wrestling,judo,sambo in Russia and how he started training MMA in Sweden🔥 during Nelk boys podcast #fyp #wrestling #judo #sambo #grappling #mma #khamzatchimaev #борьба #sport...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
moreorless87 said:
The real difference is Yoel never focused that much on his grappling in MMA, Khamzat has far more in setting up takedowns and is obviously a far better submission grappler.

Romero was always focused mostly on being a KO artist in MMA.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Guys like Yoel, Hendo and Gaethje would much rather stand and bang and never really tried to implement their wrestling other than a TD here or there and some TDD.

Cormier, Couture, Jones and others had great success implementing their wrestling into MMA. So it's not just Dagestanis and Chechyans.
 
BodybagJohnny** said:
Olympic wrestling is freestyle but college wrestling is folkstyle. So Cormier is well versed in both

Folkstyle translates better to MMA because in folkstyle there's more emphasis in riding opponents and working from top position.
Click to expand...

With all respect to Cormier he isn't the best wrestler in UFC history. He couldn't TD Jon Jones.

Khabib, Khabib & Islam all have been into freestyle wrestling from the childhood.
 
BodybagJohnny** said:
Chimaez started with sambo and judo


www.instagram.com

ValidWrestlingOfficial on Instagram: "Khamzat Chimaev talking about his background in wrestling,judo,sambo in Russia and how he started training MMA in Sweden🔥 during Nelk boys podcast #fyp #wrestling #judo #sambo #grappling #mma #khamzatchimaev #б

662 likes, 1 comments - validwrestlingofficial on October 20, 2023: "Khamzat Chimaev talking about his background in wrestling,judo,sambo in Russia and how he started training MMA in Sweden🔥 during Nelk boys podcast #fyp #wrestling #judo #sambo #grappling #mma #khamzatchimaev #борьба #sport...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
Click to expand...

Kavkaz dudes are all freestyle wrestlers buddy. It's like a RELIGION there. Trust me. I live not very far from them ))
 
User9992 said:
Kavkaz dudes are all freestyle wrestlers buddy. It's like a RELIGION there. Trust me. I live not very far from them ))
Click to expand...
I think it's the sambo elements that make them so good in MMA.

I can't think of a pure freestyle wrestler that has been an elite MMA wrestler. Maybe there are some, but none come to mind.
 
BodybagJohnny** said:
I think it's the sambo elements that make them so good in MMA.

I can't think of a pure freestyle wrestler that has been an elite MMA wrestler. Maybe there are some, but none come to mind.
Click to expand...

Combat Sambo is basically PANKRATION. Totally different sport.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
I’m worried about Rob against Khamzat
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
ExitLUPin
Izzy reigned over a weak MW era where the only other elite fighter (Rob) was a perfect style matchup for him
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
GreatSaintGuillotine
GreatSaintGuillotine

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,729
Messages
56,408,952
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top