Khamzat and Yoels performances against Rob shows once again there is a big difference between MMA wrestling and wrestling

Application, integration is key. Yoel is one of the most talented and dominant wrestlers to ever transition to MMA and fight at top level. He got Rob a few times but overall had little success grappling him. Khamzat treated Rob like he did Jingliang and Holland. Now you can say Rob is past his best sure but we're not talking striking or a chin issue. Grappling, scrambles, defense doesnt just fall off a cliff and Rob did escape once or twice but Khamzat kept using those escapes to keep trapping Rob. With Yoel Rob could disengage much easier because Yoels wrestling didn't adapt that highly to MMA. He was still a good wrestler but not Khamzats level MMA wrestling. He was constantly controlling Robs wrists, riding him in a way Yoel wasn't capable of. Yoel was a good grappler in MMA but not elite truth be told for most of his UFC career he was much more of a striker than grappler.