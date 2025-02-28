Great wrestlers whose wrestling doesn't translate to MMA?

I might be alone on this, but I have a feeling that this will happen with Bo Nickal. Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying he will have terrible wrestling or anything but I do feel like it will not be effective against higher level opponents, and I also even think that his TDD won't be ironclad. I suspect that RDR will take him down at some point in their fight, if it takes place.



But while on that topic, I was watching some Amir Aliakbari fights. This guy is a higher level wrestler than Bo on paper, he was literally a gold medalist at the world championships, basically just like winning Olympic gold. Yes he had it overturned due to PEDs, but fuck if you're winning gold medals you're serious damn wrestler, PEDs withstanding.



Anyway he has never been a dominant wrestler in MMA. In his recent fight against Bucheca he gets taken down easily by a BJJ guy. His wrestling simply is not very effective in MMA, despite the credentials.



Then you have cases like Usman or Jones that have manhandled higher level wrestlers on paper like Woodley and Bader. Tito did so with Matyushenko. There are just countless examples. His Penn State brethren Ed Ruth got outwrestled in MMA.



So to assume that Bo is just automatically going to be impossible to take down or a dominant wrestler offensively is to ignore hordes of objective evidence. I can already see just from the small sampling of his fights so far that his wrestling simply will not translate the way people are expecting it to. I hope I'm wrong because I love the guy and I think it would be incredibly epic if he was the one guy that could stand up to Khamzat and best him in the wrestling department, but I fear there is zero chance of that.