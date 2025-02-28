  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Great wrestlers whose wrestling doesn't translate to MMA?

AndrewGolota48

AndrewGolota48

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 12, 2007
Messages
15,398
Reaction score
3,454
I might be alone on this, but I have a feeling that this will happen with Bo Nickal. Now don't get me wrong, I'm not saying he will have terrible wrestling or anything but I do feel like it will not be effective against higher level opponents, and I also even think that his TDD won't be ironclad. I suspect that RDR will take him down at some point in their fight, if it takes place.

But while on that topic, I was watching some Amir Aliakbari fights. This guy is a higher level wrestler than Bo on paper, he was literally a gold medalist at the world championships, basically just like winning Olympic gold. Yes he had it overturned due to PEDs, but fuck if you're winning gold medals you're serious damn wrestler, PEDs withstanding.

Anyway he has never been a dominant wrestler in MMA. In his recent fight against Bucheca he gets taken down easily by a BJJ guy. His wrestling simply is not very effective in MMA, despite the credentials.

Then you have cases like Usman or Jones that have manhandled higher level wrestlers on paper like Woodley and Bader. Tito did so with Matyushenko. There are just countless examples. His Penn State brethren Ed Ruth got outwrestled in MMA.

So to assume that Bo is just automatically going to be impossible to take down or a dominant wrestler offensively is to ignore hordes of objective evidence. I can already see just from the small sampling of his fights so far that his wrestling simply will not translate the way people are expecting it to. I hope I'm wrong because I love the guy and I think it would be incredibly epic if he was the one guy that could stand up to Khamzat and best him in the wrestling department, but I fear there is zero chance of that.
 
I feel like a bit factor in MMA can be how effectively someone can close the distance, either via having a decent striking game and potentially linking their wrestling into it or just by being agile. Thats not something you need to do in wrestling but its potentially a massive factor in MMA.

People like Coleman, Kerr, Lesnar, etc were not good strikers BUT they were all agile in a way someone like Aliebari just isnt, they could all shoot in and force though a single/double leg from range. Granted his background his Greco but if seems like he really struggles to turn fights into wrestling matches, if he could do that I think he'd likely have done much better even with the very rudimentary striking as he does at least show a good amount of toughness.

As far as being taken down by a BJJ guy I think a big issue there is that a lot of wrestlers are not trained to avoid the ground, in wrestling a lot of the time your defence is the threat of your offence, people won't overcommit against you for fear of being taken down themselves but if your just straight up avoiding the ground you loose that and you get dights like Sonnen/Maia.
 
Last edited:
Mma is different just the distance of engagement. Then pressed against the.cage the takedown is easy but so.is standing up. Bjj wrestling is almost exactly like mma so it works better. These guys have to train a completely different way
 
"I might alone on this", lol no this seems to be the consensus on Sherdog.

Rinya Nakamura is a great example. Olympic caliber but not so great in mma
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ChessJitsu
Non wrestlers who got good enough to outwrestle wrestlers list
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
3K
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,330
Messages
56,957,467
Members
175,485
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top