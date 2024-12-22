Khamzat is a monster but weight classes exist (...) vs Pereira

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
253
Reaction score
254
Khamzat on the ground is so many levels beyond Alex it's absurd, but Poatan would enter the cage the heaviest he's been at LHW after a huge rebound. And the dude is ridiculously strong.

Besides, his stance so straight makes him vulnerable to being taken down with a trip, but much more difficult to shot straight for the legs across the cage going so low as Borz did amazingly against Rob.

You need to close the distance against a great jab (ask Khalil), sniper kicks, that hook and a nasty clinch game. IF Borz does so, he gets him to the ground, I'm sure.
I don't believe there's enough time left in the 1st round for a sub, against a stronger guy training with Glover JUST to defend TD/subs.
He is not and will never be a wrestler/grappler, he drills to survive them.

And once Khamzat -moving up a weight class- is just a bit gassed, he would be by far the lesser striker he has faced in the standup instances.
Good luck with that.

*Besides the Mexican hook, one of the signatures of Poatan in Glory were perfectly timed knees. Just saying.
 
Special 8 Man Invitational BMF Grandmaster Tournament for Middleweight-Heavyweight Fighters.

Opener: 8 Fighters/4 Fights/3 Rounds -- one night.
Semi Finals: 4 Fighters/2 Fights/3 Rounds -- one night.
Finals: 5 Rounds.

7 Fighters selected by UFC -- and 1 Fighter selected by Fan Vote from any Top 5 Middleweight-Heavyweight fighter.

*I do not take drugs.

<{cum@me}>
 
Khamzat lifted 400lb retired DC like a child with a single leg. He won't struggle to take Alex down imo. If Alex can survive the initial onslaught and force extended periods on the feet however, he KOs him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kingmob6
Rewatch Rewatched Khamzat vs Usman
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
3K
Greyscale
Greyscale

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,997
Messages
56,686,215
Members
175,350
Latest member
MTimez

Share this page

Back
Top