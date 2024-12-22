Khamzat is a monster but weight classes exist (...) vs Pereira

Khamzat on the ground is so many levels beyond Alex it's absurd, but Poatan would enter the cage the heaviest he's been at LHW after a huge rebound. And the dude is ridiculously strong.
Besides, his stance so straight makes him vulnerable to being taken down with a trip, but much more difficult to shot straight for the legs across the cage going so low as Borz did amazingly against Rob.
You need to close the distance against a great jab (ask Khalil), sniper kicks, that hook and a nasty clinch game. IF Borz does so, he gets him to the ground, I'm sure.
I don't believe there's enough time left in the 1st round for a sub, against a stronger guy training with Glover JUST to defend TD/subs.
He is not and will never be a wrestler/grappler, he drills to survive them.
And once Khamzat -moving up a weight class- is just a bit gassed, he would be by far the lesser striker he has faced in the standup instances.
Good luck with that.
*Besides the Mexican hook, one of the signatures of Poatan in Glory were perfectly timed knees. Just saying.
